Matrix Robotics MATRIX-3 Makes Its Debut At Hong Kong Fintech Week, Completing Its First Real-World Retail Scenario Demonstration In Hong Kong



EQS Newswire / 05/11/2026 / 10:49 UTC+8

Competition in the humanoid robot industry is shifting from "demonstration capabilities" to "task delivery capabilities in real-world, open scenarios." Stable operation in open commercial settings is becoming a key metric for evaluating the quality of physical AI. From November 2nd to 3rd, the 2026 Hong Kong Fintech Week x StartmeupHK was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Matrix Robotics showcased its third-generation general-purpose humanoid robot, MATRIX-3, completing its first real-world interactive demonstration in Hong Kong's unmanned retail environment, demonstrating to global industry partners the commercialization capabilities of domestically produced physical AI humanoid robots for the international market. Hong Kong debut of unmanned retail interaction Physics AI capabilities showcased to the world This year's Hong Kong Fintech Week featured a "Robotics and Embossed Intelligence Special Exhibition Area" for the first time, with Matrix Robotics and several other pioneering Chinese embossed intelligence companies making a strong showing and becoming one of the highlights of the event. MATRIX-3 brought real-world retail interaction scenarios to the international stage at the exhibition, allowing overseas and local attendees to issue task commands simply by scanning a QR code. In the noisy and dynamically changing open environment of the exhibition, MATRIX-3, relying on its self-developed WAVE physical world base model, autonomously completed the entire chain of tasks, including target recognition, small item grasping, walking and turning, and hand-to-hand item delivery, without the need for preset fixed scripts. This intuitively demonstrates that general physical AI has the ability to quickly transfer tasks across regions and environments. The WAVE base model forms the core of general-purpose physical AI underlying capabilities. The MATRIX-3's underlying support for autonomous operation in complex open environments comes from Matrix Robotics' self-developed WAVE physical world base model. This model is trained on massive amounts of real and simulated interactive data and features a unique "brain-cerebellum" collaborative system: the WAVE base handles scene understanding, logical reasoning, and task planning, while the general motion control model outputs smooth full-body movements, enabling the robot to "think clearly and move naturally." More significant for the industry is its data closed-loop design-relying on self-developed training infrastructure and a complete data toolchain, the robot continuously feeds back operational data in real-world scenarios, forming a compounding flywheel of technology and providing a solid intelligent foundation for the implementation of diverse commercial scenarios at home and abroad. At the core level, the MATRIX-3 is designed around the principles of "safety, dexterity, and versatility": standing 1.70 meters tall and weighing 65 kilograms, it is well-suited for everyday human workspaces; equipped with a 27-DOF rope-driven dexterous hand, its fingertip sensing accuracy reaches 0.1 Newtons; possessing a human-like natural gait, it can operate stably for up to 4 hours continuously at a time; and its price starts at 580,000 yuan per unit. Given the high cost and reliability constraints in retail and other commercial service scenarios, this configuration and pricing combination provides a calculable economic basis for humanoid robots to transition from "trial use" to "regular use." Based in Hong Kong and connecting globally: Going global has transformed from an "optional" to a "must-do." China's humanoid robot exports are shifting from a strategic option to a matter of survival. By 2025, China's humanoid robot shipments will account for approximately 85% of the global total. However, the domestic market is facing intensified price competition and increasing pressure from product homogenization, while overseas markets exhibit structural demand in terms of labor shortages and affordability. The ability to transform production capacity advantages into reusable scenario capabilities will be the watershed moment in the next stage. Hong Kong, a leading fintech hub in Asia, serves as a crucial gateway for mainland Chinese tech companies to connect with the global market. Starting with its Hong Kong debut, Matrix Robotics will continue to iterate its WAVE base model and multi-scenario human-computer interaction capabilities, delivering standardized humanoid robot solutions and driving the adoption of domestically produced general-purpose humanoid robots across more industries both domestically and internationally, empowering the intelligent upgrading of the global real economy with Physical AI. Company: Matrix Robotics Contact Person: Pounds Ding Email:... 05/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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