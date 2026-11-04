From Aba To Paris: Hearth Light Opens A New Chapter In International Intangible Cultural Heritage Exchange



EQS Newswire / 05/11/2026 / 04:15 CET/CEST

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – The 31st International Heritage Fair was held from October 29 to November 1, 2026, at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. Aba Prefecture Hearth Light Business Management Co., Ltd. ("Hearth Light"), an intangible cultural heritage development and operations entity jointly incubated by Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture and Qinxin Holdings, participated in the fair under the theme "Hearth Light, Heritage Light," showcasing the Qiang New Year festival, which was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

During the fair, Hearth Light presented traditional cultural practices, including Qiang embroidery and sheepskin drum dancing. It also showcased the panda intellectual property (IP) characters-"Wenwen and Chuanchuan"-and cultural and creative products inspired by Qiang intangible cultural heritage. The company introduced the Aba Intangible Cultural Heritage Theme Park and its practical applications of a large AI model dedicated to intangible cultural heritage.

Qinxin Holdings and the French Chinese Overseas Association signed a cooperation agreement and jointly unveiled the plaque for the "Hearth Light ·European Center of Aba Intangible Cultural Heritage." As a content co-developer for Aba's intangible cultural heritage initiatives, Hearth Light will participate in international cultural communications, language and cultural data collection, and cultural IP going global.

Construction of the Aba Intangible Cultural Heritage Theme Park is progressing rapidly, with its opening planned for early November during the Qiang New Year celebrations. The Yingxiu International Intangible Cultural Heritage Town is also progressing in parallel. Meanwhile, the large AI model dedicated to intangible cultural heritage has completed the required regulatory filings for generative artificial intelligence services and deep synthesis algorithms in China.

Hearth Light is working to integrate cultural resources, industry scenarios, international partnerships, and digital technologies. Through a development framework centered on "Content, Scenarios, Platforms, and Technology," the company aims to expand the international reach of Aba's intangible cultural heritage.

Hashtag: #HearthLight

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: Hearth Light

05/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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