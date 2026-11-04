Democratic Leader Jeffries Launches Bid To Be First Black Speaker, Vows To 'Eradicate Trump Tariffs'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 5 (IANS) House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has formally launched his bid to become the next Speaker of the US House of Representatives, a day after his party won control of Congress, pledging to scrap President Donald Trump's tariffs and act as a check on the administration.

If elected, the New York Democrat would be the first Black Speaker in American history.

"I write to humbly request your support in connection with my candidacy to serve as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives," Jeffries wrote in a "Dear Colleague" letter to members of the incoming 120th Congress, released by his office on Wednesday (local time).

He closed by seeking their backing "to serve as the 57th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives".

"We must now deliver the dramatic change the American people are demanding in the majority," he wrote.

Jeffries said he would ask Democrats to "act decisively in three key areas: (1) Affordability (2) Accountability and (3) American Values".

On trade, he blamed "toxic GOP policies like the Trump tariffs and war in Iran" for rising costs. "During the first 100 days, House Democrats must act to reverse the Medicaid cuts, restore SNAP funding, extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, eradicate the Trump tariffs and stop the reckless war of choice in Iran," he wrote.

On oversight, he said, "The days of the House functioning like a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump Administration are over. Congress will assume its place as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch."

On immigration, Jeffries said House Democrats had refused "to provide taxpayer dollars to Donald Trump's violent mass deportation machine because we believe that immigration enforcement should be fair, just and humane". He listed among the party's values "our heritage as a nation of immigrants".

Late on Wednesday, Jeffries posted on X that "House Democrats are on track to win at least 255 seats."

The letter does not mention India, H-1B visas or legal immigration by name.

For India, the tariff pledge is the most direct point of contact. A Democratic House would control the chamber's committees and could use hearings and legislation to scrutinise the administration's trade measures, including those affecting Indian exports, though any bill to roll back tariffs would still need to clear the Senate and face Trump's veto.

Additionally, Democratic control would shift which bills on immigration reach the House floor. Indian nationals are the largest users of the H-1B programme and make up much of the employment-based green card backlog, so committee chairs' choices on high-skilled immigration bills will be closely watched by the Indian American community.

The Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, co-chaired by Democrat Ro Khanna, who won a sixth term on Tuesday, will be operating in a majority-Democratic House for the first time since 2022.

Jeffries' bid comes as Republicans regroup. Speaker Mike Johnson told staff he would not run for minority leader in the new Congress. Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan have both told colleagues they want the job.