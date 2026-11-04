Ramayana Part 1 Review Yash Stuns As Ravana Ranbir Kapoor Sai Pallavi Chemistry Falls Short

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, attempts to give a fresh cinematic interpretation to one of India's most celebrated epics. With a massive production scale, elaborate VFX and an impressive ensemble, the film has plenty riding on it.

We watched the first-day-first-show of the much-awaited film, and while its visual spectacle makes a strong case for watching it in theatres, particularly IMAX, there are certain aspects that work better than others. Here's our review of what makes the film worth watching and where it falls short.

Stunning Visuals, But Some Action Sequences Miss The Mark

One of the biggest strengths of Ramayana: Part 1 is its visual presentation. The cinematography and VFX help create an elaborate mythological world, giving audiences several moments that are genuinely impressive on the big screen.

The forest sequences featuring Rama, Sita and Lakshmana as they encounter different rakshasas during their exile are particularly engaging. However, the film is not equally successful with every action sequence. The opening battle involving Indra Dev, played by Kunal Kapoor, lacks the impact one would expect from a spectacle of this scale.

The confrontation between Ravana and Jatayu, on the other hand, is among the film's most memorable sequences. The aerial chariot battle, the intensity of their encounter and the eventual death of Jatayu make for a visually striking and emotionally affecting episode. Anupam Kher's voice lends considerable weight to Jatayu, making the character's final moments even more moving.

The film also deserves credit for giving Ravana's backstory considerable attention instead of simply presenting him as the antagonist in Rama's journey. His rise to power and the circumstances surrounding his character add another dimension to the narrative.

Yash Dominates As Ravana, While Ranbir And Sai Pallavi Lack Chemistry

If there is one performance that leaves a lasting impression, it is Yash's portrayal of Ravana. The actor brings an imposing screen presence, intensity and physicality to the character. His performance commands attention, making every appearance feel significant.

One particularly striking moment features Ravana seated with his ten heads before setting out to abduct Sita in the disguise of a sage. Yash manages to convey the character's authority and menace without reducing him to a conventional villain.

Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, looks convincing as Rama. His appearance fits the character, and he handles the action sequences with confidence. His interactions with Dasharatha, played by Arun Govil, and Lakshmana also work well. There is little point in comparing his interpretation with Govil's iconic television portrayal, as both belong to different cinematic and storytelling approaches.

However, the film's central romantic relationship is less convincing. Despite Ranbir and Sai Pallavi looking the part individually, their on-screen chemistry does not quite develop into the emotional connection the story requires. Sai Pallavi gets several opportunities to establish Sita's character through songs and quieter moments, but her portrayal feels rather ordinary.

The supporting performances offer a more mixed picture. Ravi Dubey makes a convincing Lakshmana, while Rakul Preet Singh brings the right combination of beauty and menace to Shurpanakha. Arun Govil fits naturally into the role of Dasharatha, and Sheeba Chaddha is effective as Manthara.

Shobana makes a memorable impression as Ravana's mother. Vivek Oberoi, however, does not leave much of an impact, while Lara Dutta's portrayal of Kaikeyi occasionally feels too contemporary for the character.

A.R. Rahman And Hans Zimmer's Music Works, But The Story Leaves Room For More

The musical collaboration between A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer was among the most discussed aspects of the film even before its theatrical release. Some of Rahman's compositions had attracted criticism following the promotional material, with comparisons being drawn to qawwali.

However, the music works better when experienced within the film. The background score complements the grand visuals and adds to the atmosphere of several important sequences. The songs also feel more naturally integrated into the narrative than the initial promotional impressions suggested.

Despite its technical strengths and impressive performances, Ramayana: Part 1 does leave a few expectations unmet. The emotional depth of Rama and Sita's relationship could have been explored more effectively, while certain supporting characters deserved stronger writing.

The ending, however, gives audiences a reason to look forward to the next instalment. Sunny Deol's appearance as Lord Hanuman towards the closing moments is an important reveal, while Raghav Juyal's portrayal of Meghnad, Ravana's son, adds to the anticipation.

With the story expected to move towards the epic confrontation between Rama and Ravana in the second instalment, there is considerable scope for a bigger cinematic experience. Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled for a Diwali 2028 release.

Our verdict: Ramayana: Part 1 is an ambitious mythological spectacle that deserves a theatrical viewing. Yash is undoubtedly one of its biggest highlights, and the visual presentation makes several sequences worth experiencing on the big screen. While the romance and some supporting performances could have been stronger, the film manages to generate curiosity about what comes next.