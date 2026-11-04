CAIT Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Disruptive Political Rallies In Delhi

CAIT Expresses Anguish Over Political Disruptions in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) wrote a strongly worded letter to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressing the deep anguish and resentment of the trading community across the country over the repeated disruption of commercial activities in Delhi due to political rallies, protests and demonstrations over the past month. According to the letter released, CAIT has questioned the Congress rally held on November 1, 2026, and the continued support extended by the Congress Party and other political parties to demonstrations organised by various groups during this period.

CAIT has announced that it will await Rahul Gandhi's response to its letter. However, immediately after Diwali, a crucial national-level meeting of Delhi's traders and prominent trade leaders from across the country will be convened in New Delhi to decide the future course of action. CAIT emphasised that this is no longer merely an issue concerning Delhi's trading community. If such a situation can arise in Delhi today, it can happen in any other city of the country tomorrow. It has therefore become a serious national issue. The trading community of India is not so weak that it will continue to tolerate such circumstances indefinitely. The time has come to send a strong message and hold those responsible accountable, the letter said. CAIT has also announced that a nationwide“Dhikkar Diwas” (Day of Condemnation) will be observed on this issue. The date for the nationwide observance will be decided at the forthcoming national meeting in New Delhi.

CAIT Questions Rahul Gandhi on Economic Impact

In the letter, CAIT National President B C Bhartia has questioned the political and moral responsibility of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party for supporting demonstrations that have severely affected the economic activities of the national capital, particularly during the crucial festive and wedding shopping season. Bhartia said,“Rahul Gandhi cannot hold two contradictory positions simultaneously. On one hand, he appeals to people to purchase from local markets, while on the other, he supports political activities and demonstrations that prevent customers from reaching those very markets. This is not merely political inconsistency; it is a glaring contradiction that directly hurts the livelihoods of ordinary traders.”

Constitutional Rights and Trade

Taking strong exception to the selective interpretation of constitutional rights by political leaders, Bhartia said that while Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of speech and expression, Article 19(1)(g) also guarantees the right to practise any profession and carry on any trade or business. In a sharp observation, Bhartia said,“Does Rahul Gandhi believe that the Right to Protest is superior to the Right to Trade and Earn a Livelihood? Is Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution meant only for speeches and books, or does it also protect the millions of small traders, shopkeepers, street vendors and working families whose livelihoods depend on their daily earnings? Political leaders cannot selectively invoke constitutional provisions while conveniently disregarding the rights of others.”

Bhartia said, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party must answer a straightforward question: Who will compensate the traders and working families for the substantial economic losses suffered due to these demonstrations? Is there any provision in the Congress Party's political approach under which organisers and supporters of disruptive demonstrations accept responsibility for the economic damage caused by them? Or is the livelihood of ordinary citizens considered expendable whenever political parties wish to demonstrate their political strength?"

Key Concerns Raised by the Trading Body

In the letter, CAIT has placed five direct and pointed questions before Rahul Gandhi. First, is the Right to Protest more important than the Right to Trade and Earn a Livelihood? Second, is it politically and morally justified to hold the commercial life of the national capital hostage? Who will compensate the affected traders for their losses? Third, how can Rahul Gandhi appeal to people to shop from local markets while supporting demonstrations that prevent customers from reaching those very markets? Fourth, does the Congress Party and its political allies accept responsibility for the economic hardship caused by demonstrations that they have supported? And the last, would Rahul Gandhi accept the same kind of prolonged disruption if his own business, livelihood or daily earnings were affected?

Bhartia further said that political parties must understand that Delhi is not merely a stage for political demonstrations and displays of political strength; it is also one of the country's most important commercial and economic centres. Its markets sustain millions of livelihoods and make a substantial contribution to the national economy and government revenues. Bhartia said,“India's traders are not punching bags for anyone's political battles. They are the backbone of the country's domestic economy, major generators of employment and partners in nation-building. They are not asking for any special privileges; they are simply demanding respect for their constitutional rights. Rahul Gandhi must understand that opposing the government is a democratic right, but destroying someone else's livelihood in the name of political opposition is neither democracy nor responsible political leadership.”

Bhartia further stated, "We expect Rahul Gandhi not merely to respond to our letter but also to introspect and ensure that such avoidable economic disruptions are not repeated. After receiving Rahul Gandhi's response, a meeting of Delhi's traders and prominent trade leaders from different states will be convened in New Delhi after Diwali to decide the future course of action." CAIT reiterated that the right to protest is an integral part of democracy and belongs to every citizen. However, no individual, political party or organisation can claim the right to disrupt another citizen's business, employment or livelihood in the exercise of that freedom. CAIT emphasised that the issue goes beyond Delhi and concerns the economic rights and livelihoods of traders across the country. The proposed nationwide Dhikkar Diwas will be a collective expression of the trading community's strong opposition to the use of political demonstrations as a means of paralysing commercial activity. (ANI)

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