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Gold Prices Exceed $4,100 Per Ounce


Date: 2026-11-04 10:31:51

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Gold futures for December 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange surpassed $4,100 per troy ounce for the first time since October 22. This is evidenced by trading platform data.

As of 4:30 a.m. Baku time, the price of the precious metal had risen by 4.16%, reaching $4,104.4 per troy ounce.

By 5:00 a.m. Baku time, the increase had slowed to 4.06%, while the price of the futures contract stood at $4,100.2 per troy ounce.

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Trend News Agency

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