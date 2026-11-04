Gold Prices Exceed $4,100 Per Ounce
As of 4:30 a.m. Baku time, the price of the precious metal had risen by 4.16%, reaching $4,104.4 per troy ounce.
By 5:00 a.m. Baku time, the increase had slowed to 4.06%, while the price of the futures contract stood at $4,100.2 per troy ounce.
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