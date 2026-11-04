Top Dental Floss Manufacturer: Shandong Richsource Advances Oral Care Manufacturing

PTFE DENTAL FLOSS

JINING, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

As global awareness of oral hygiene continues to grow, demand for reliable dental care products is expanding across international consumer markets. From supermarkets and pharmacies to professional dental supply distributors, businesses are increasingly looking for manufacturers capable of delivering consistent quality, innovative designs, and flexible OEM and ODM services. Within this evolving industry, Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is developing its position as a dental floss manufacturer by combining product development, automated production, and customized manufacturing solutions for international customers.

Founded in 2021, Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is a modern enterprise integrating research and development, product design, and manufacturing. Located in Jining, Shandong Province, China, the company focuses on oral care products and provides manufacturing solutions for brands, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers. Its product portfolio covers dental floss, floss picks, interdental brushes, and other oral hygiene accessories. By investing in production facilities and product innovation, the company aims to address the changing requirements of the global oral care market.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Professional Dental Floss Manufacturing

Oral hygiene has become an increasingly important part of everyday personal care. Although traditional toothbrushes remain essential for cleaning teeth, they cannot always reach every narrow space between teeth. Dental floss and other interdental cleaning products therefore play an important supporting role in maintaining daily oral hygiene.

As consumers become more familiar with different oral care products, the market has gradually moved beyond basic dental floss. Product convenience, material selection, ergonomic design, packaging, and environmental considerations are becoming increasingly important purchasing factors. Manufacturers must consequently develop products that combine practical functionality with attractive designs and reliable production standards.

For international brands, choosing an experienced manufacturing partner is also an important consideration. Retailers and distributors need suppliers that can support different product specifications, packaging requirements, and order quantities while maintaining consistent manufacturing quality.

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. addresses these requirements through its integrated production model. By combining research and development, design, and manufacturing, the company supports customers seeking customized oral care products for different market segments. Its OEM and ODM services allow business partners to explore product designs, select materials, develop molds, and customize packaging according to their brand positioning.

This manufacturing approach provides flexibility for customers that want to introduce new oral hygiene products without establishing their own production facilities. It also allows established brands to expand their product ranges through cooperation with a specialized manufacturer.

Floss Pick Products Designed for Everyday Convenience

Among the company's key product categories, Floss Pick products represent an important solution for consumers seeking convenient interdental cleaning tools. Unlike traditional dental floss rolls, floss picks combine a short section of dental floss with a handle, making them easier to hold and maneuver during everyday use.

The practical design of floss picks has contributed to their popularity in household oral care markets. Their compact structure makes them suitable for home use, travel, workplaces, and other situations where consumers prefer portable cleaning products. Different handle shapes and floss configurations can also accommodate different consumer preferences.

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures various floss pick products for different market requirements. Its product range includes conventional floss picks, eco-friendly options, children's designs, and orthodontic floss picks. These variations allow customers to select products according to their target audiences and distribution channels.

Material selection is an important consideration in floss pick manufacturing. The handle must provide sufficient structural strength and a comfortable grip, while the floss itself needs to maintain appropriate tension and durability during use. Manufacturers must also consider the connection between the floss and handle to ensure that the finished product meets its intended functional requirements.

The company offers customized solutions involving product appearance, material selection, and packaging. Its manufacturing capabilities support different product designs, enabling customers to develop distinctive products for retail shelves and private-label collections.

Environmental considerations are also influencing the development of dental floss products. Consumers are paying greater attention to disposable plastic products and the environmental impact of everyday personal care items. In response, manufacturers are exploring alternative materials and more environmentally conscious product designs.

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. offers eco-friendly floss pick options, including products made with renewable wheat-based materials. Such alternatives provide additional choices for brands seeking to introduce products that reflect growing consumer interest in sustainable personal care.

Interdental Brush Manufacturing for Specialized Oral Care Needs

In addition to floss picks, Interdental Brush products are another important part of the company's oral care portfolio. Interdental brushes are designed to clean the spaces between teeth using a small brush head attached to a handle. They are particularly relevant for consumers who need alternative interdental cleaning tools based on their dental structure or specific oral care requirements.

Compared with traditional dental floss, interdental brushes offer a different cleaning approach. Their small brush heads can be designed in various shapes and sizes to accommodate different interdental spaces. Some products feature conical brush heads, while others use narrow cylindrical designs or flexible structures to improve accessibility.

These variations create opportunities for manufacturers to develop products for different consumer groups. People with dental implants, orthodontic appliances, or wider interdental spaces may have different cleaning requirements. Consequently, product dimensions, brush materials, wire strength, and handle ergonomics all become important design considerations.

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. provides different interdental brush designs to address these market requirements. Its product range includes conical interdental brushes, narrow-space brushes, and other customized designs.

The company emphasizes material selection and product development in its manufacturing process. Brush filaments, supporting wires, and handle materials must work together to provide an appropriate balance of flexibility, stability, and ease of handling. Consistent production is especially important because variations in brush dimensions or material properties can affect the finished product's performance.

By offering different brush configurations, the company provides international customers with more options when developing product collections for pharmacies, supermarkets, dental supply stores, and online retail channels.

Automated Production Supports Manufacturing Efficiency

Production capacity is an important consideration for dental floss manufacturers serving international markets. As oral care products are frequently distributed through large retail networks, suppliers must be able to manage substantial orders while maintaining consistent product specifications.

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has invested in automated manufacturing equipment to support its production operations. According to the company's published information, its factory includes more than 40 automated dental floss pick production lines and 30 interdental brush injection molding lines, together with supporting production equipment.

The company also reports that a single dental floss pick production machine can achieve a daily output of approximately 150,000 pieces. This production infrastructure provides a foundation for handling different manufacturing requirements and supporting customers with ongoing supply needs.

Automation can contribute to greater production consistency by reducing the influence of repetitive manual operations. In floss pick manufacturing, automated equipment can support processes such as material feeding, molding, floss positioning, and product assembly. For interdental brushes, injection molding equipment and related production processes help manufacture components with repeatable dimensions.

The company's production facility covers more than 10,000 square meters, including a 7,000-square-meter workshop. Its manufacturing environment incorporates automated production systems and dedicated inspection facilities.

For international buyers, these investments are relevant because production stability affects more than manufacturing speed. It also influences order planning, product uniformity, and the ability to maintain supply relationships over time.

Quality Management and Product Development

Quality management remains a fundamental requirement in oral care manufacturing. Products intended for everyday use must be manufactured with careful attention to material selection, production processes, and finished-product inspection.

For dental floss and floss picks, manufacturers need to consider floss strength, surface characteristics, handle construction, and overall product integrity. Interdental brushes require additional attention to filament quality, wire stability, brush dimensions, and handle connections.

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. identifies quality management and product inspection as important elements of its manufacturing operations. The company reports operating a dedicated testing laboratory and using production monitoring systems to support manufacturing consistency.

Its published company information also identifies several enterprise qualifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise recognition and Provincial Specialized and Innovative Enterprise recognition. In addition, the company reports holding invention patents, utility model patents, and product design patents.

Research and development represents another part of its business strategy. The company reports annual R&D investment of approximately RMB 5 million, supporting continued product development and manufacturing improvements.

For customers developing private-label products, these capabilities can be particularly useful. Product appearance, handle dimensions, material choices, packaging formats, and other specifications may need to be adjusted to match regional preferences and brand requirements.

Through its integrated design and manufacturing operations, the company can support cooperation from initial product concepts to production-ready solutions.

OEM and ODM Services for International Markets

The international oral care industry includes a wide variety of brands, distributors, and retail businesses, each with different sourcing requirements. Some customers prefer established product designs that can be supplied under private labels, while others require more extensive customization.

OEM and ODM services provide manufacturers with opportunities to support both types of customers. OEM cooperation generally focuses on producing products according to customer specifications, while ODM services can include product design and development support.

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. provides both OEM and ODM manufacturing services. Its capabilities cover product development, material selection, mold-related customization, and packaging design. This integrated approach allows customers to coordinate multiple stages of product development with one manufacturing partner.

Packaging is another important factor in the oral care market. Dental floss products are sold in different formats, including individual retail packs, compact containers, and customized branded packaging. The appropriate packaging design can influence product presentation, portability, and retail positioning.

By offering customized packaging solutions alongside manufacturing services, the company helps business partners develop products that correspond to their commercial objectives.

The company's international business activities also reflect the growing importance of global oral care distribution. Its products are reported to reach more than 80 countries and regions, serving customers across different markets. This international reach provides experience in supporting diverse sourcing requirements and product preferences.

Looking Ahead: Innovation in the Global Oral Care Industry

The dental floss industry continues to evolve as consumers place greater emphasis on convenience, product quality, and environmental responsibility. Manufacturers are responding by improving production efficiency, exploring alternative materials, and developing products that address more specialized oral hygiene requirements.

For companies operating in this competitive environment, the ability to combine manufacturing scale with product customization is becoming increasingly valuable. Automated production facilities help support larger orders, while research and development capabilities create opportunities for differentiated products.

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is building its business around these industry developments. Its focus on dental floss, floss picks, interdental brushes, and customized oral care solutions reflects the diverse requirements of international buyers.

Through continued investment in manufacturing equipment, product development, and OEM and ODM services, the company aims to strengthen its position in the global oral care supply chain.

As demand for convenient and specialized oral hygiene products continues to develop, manufacturers with integrated production capabilities and flexible customization services will remain important partners for brands and distributors. Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is working to meet these expectations through its expanding product portfolio and manufacturing operations.

About Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is a modern high-tech manufacturer specializing in the research, development, design, and production of oral care products. Founded in 2021 and located in Jining, Shandong Province, China, the company focuses on dental floss, floss picks, interdental brushes, and other personal oral hygiene products. Its manufacturing capabilities include automated floss pick production, interdental brush injection molding, customized product development, and OEM and ODM services. Operating a production facility of more than 10,000 square meters, the company serves international customers in over 80 countries and regions. With an emphasis on product innovation, manufacturing efficiency, material selection, and quality management, Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd. provides customized oral care solutions for brands, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. For more information about its products and manufacturing services, visit its official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">ecodentalfloss.

Address: Miaokou Village, Yangdian Town, Wenshang County, Jining City, Shandong of China

Official Website:

Doris Qiu

Shandong Richsource Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

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