TN Forest Department Steps Up Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation Ahead Of Nesting Season

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has launched a series of conservation measures along the Chennai coastline to protect endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles and safeguard their habitats ahead of the annual migratory and nesting season, which is expected to begin in December.

The Chennai Wildlife Division has initiated beach and boat patrols as part of a comprehensive conservation strategy aimed at ensuring a safe environment for turtles when they arrive along the coast to lay eggs.

Chennai Wildlife Warden Bhargava Teja said patrolling operations commenced in November in accordance with the department's standard operating procedures. The patrols, lasting between two and three hours, will be conducted three to four times a week, with particular attention to vulnerable coastal stretches where turtles are known to nest.

The headquarters wildlife range will monitor the coastline extending from Marina Beach to Neelankarai and Uthandi in Chennai district, while the Pulicat range will undertake similar conservation activities along the Pulicat coast. Officials will identify and demarcate sensitive patrol zones, undertake regular beach-cleaning operations and remove obstacles that could interfere with turtle nesting.

The department also plans to train volunteers in turtle conservation techniques, identification of nesting sites and established reporting procedures to ensure timely intervention whenever turtles or their nests face potential threats.

Meanwhile, the Marine Elite Force (MEF), in coordination with the Fisheries Department, has commenced boat patrols along the Chennai coastline to monitor fishing activities. The specialised force will closely track the movement of trawlers and other fishing vessels to ensure compliance with government-imposed fishing restrictions intended to protect marine wildlife.

Fishing-related activities, particularly the operation of mechanised trawlers in sensitive coastal waters, pose significant risks to Olive Ridley turtles, which can become accidentally entangled in fishing nets.

Olive Ridley turtles migrate to the Tamil Nadu coast annually for nesting, making the protection of beaches and nearshore waters crucial during the breeding season. Conservation efforts generally focus on preventing accidental turtle deaths, protecting nesting sites from human disturbance and ensuring that eggs and hatchlings remain safe.

Forest officials expect the coordinated patrolling, habitat protection and volunteer participation initiatives to strengthen conservation efforts along Chennai's coastline during the forthcoming nesting season.