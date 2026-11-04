Delhi Air Quality Hits Hazardous Levels With AQI Soaring To 482

Delhi's Air Quality Plunges Into Hazardous Category

Delhi's air quality remained in the "hazardous" category on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 482 at 8:01 AM, while several parts of the national capital continued to report severe pollution levels. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), seven monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 400, placing them in the severe category.

Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest AQI at 446, followed by Narela at 434, Rohini at 431, RK Puram at 416, Bawana at 412, North Campus, Delhi University at 408, and Patparganj at 405. Several other areas recorded air quality in the very poor category. Okhla Phase-2 and India Gate both reported an AQI of 399, followed by ITO at 397, Dwarka Sector 8 at 396, Chandni Chowk at 356 and Vasundhara Enclave at 330. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 293, while the IMD Lodhi Road station reported 268, both falling in the poor category.

Government Response on Pollution Measures

As Delhi air quality deteriorates to the 'Severe' category, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday the Centre's air quality panel is continuously monitoring meteorological conditions, including wind direction, wind speed and the movement of air, and assured that necessary action is being taken.

The deterioration comes despite a“decline” in stubble-burning incidents compared to previous years, with the government claiming that a significant portion of paddy stubble has been utilised through ex-situ management.

Monitoring Meteorological Conditions

When asked about the reduction in stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said,“Yes, I have already stated that around 40 per cent of the paddy stubble has been utilised through ex-situ management this time."

Responding to ANI's question on why air quality continues to remain in the severe category despite these measures, Yadav said CAQM is closely monitoring meteorological conditions and taking necessary steps based on its assessments.“CAQM is continuously monitoring meteorological conditions, including wind direction, wind speed and the movement of air. Based on these assessments, the necessary steps are being taken,” he said.

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