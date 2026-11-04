Daboo Malik Calls Son Armaan Singing With Shankar Mahadevan A 'Full Circle' Moment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Music composer and singer Daboo Malik recently shared an emotional moment with veteran singer Shankar Mahadevan and his son Armaan Malik, where he described it as a“full circle” moment in his musical journey.

Sharing a picture with Shankar Mahadevan on his social media account, Daboo recalled the beginning of his television journey and his association with the singer.

He revealed that his first television show, Harmony, was music-directed and conceptualised by him, with Shankar being his most important singer on the show.

Sharing the picture on his social media account, Daboo wrote,“Life Comes a full circle... It was my first Television Show On Sony Called HARMONY which was Music directed and conceptualised by me and that day @shankar was my most important singer and it was his first TV performance and rest as they is history. He sang for me songs of rafi Saahab Lataji and various legendary covers for that concert... Etched in my memory and now when @armaanmalik performed with him on stage for a joint concert it was all the memories rushing in my head.”

“We spoke shared our life journey and had so much fun talking.. Love u @akritikakar @shivammahadevan and @armaanmalik for being a part of this creative madness. Wonderful Times with @n tinaroraofficial and his team.”

For the uninitiated, Daboo has been closely associated with the Hindi music industry for decades. Son of veteran composer Sardar Malik and brother of music composer Anu Malik, he has worked as a composer, singer and actor.

His musical credits include films such as Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and I Proud to Be an Indian.

He is also the father of singers and composers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik. Armaan Malik is a singer, songwriter and performer who began his career as a child vocalist and went on to become one of India's prominent playback singers. He has lent his voice to Hindi films as well as music in multiple Indian and international languages.

Talking about Amaal Mallik, meanwhile, is known primarily as a composer, music director, singer and songwriter. He made his film-composing debut with Jai Ho and created music and songs for many successful films, including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Airlift, Kapoor & Sons and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Amaal also stepped into the reality television space with Bigg Boss 19 in 2025.

–IANS

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