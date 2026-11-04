TN BJP Chief Accuses Vijay Govt Of Interfering With Hindu Religious Rights

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagenthran has strongly criticised the Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led government over a proposed Christian prayer meeting at Lingamalai in Pudukkottai district, accusing the administration of interfering with Hindu religious practices and failing to protect the community's religious rights.

In a statement on Thursday, Nagenthran alleged that arrangements were being made to organise a Christian prayer gathering near a 400-year-old Shiva temple at Lingamalai, close to Malampatti, despite restrictions on such activities.

He claimed that the proposed gathering was scheduled for November 24, coinciding with the Maha Karthigai festival, near a cross allegedly erected without authorisation.

The BJP State President said Lingamalai was historically significant, containing Chola-era inscriptions, sculptures and a Nandi statue, besides the ancient Shiva temple. He also condemned an alleged attack on a Hindu devotee, Marimuthu, who reportedly opposed the proposed prayer meeting.

Questioning the government's approach, Nagenthran accused the administration of deliberately obstructing Hindu religious traditions.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, he alleged that the government was restricting established religious practices.

He urged Chief Minister Vijay to demonstrate through concrete action that his administration represented people belonging to all religious communities.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader H. Raja separately accused the government of undermining Hindu customs and religious traditions. Raja questioned alleged restrictions on the traditional practice of admitting children to schools on Vijayadashami, describing the ceremony as an integral part of Hindu culture.

He also referred to Madurai Central MLA Mustafa's visit to the Meenakshi Amman Temple and criticised what he described as the attitude of certain ruling party representatives towards Hindu religious sentiments.

Raja further questioned the government's secular credentials, referring to the religious affiliations of senior constitutional functionaries and ministers.

Both leaders demanded that the government refrain from interfering in Hindu religious affairs and ensure equal protection for all communities.

An official response from the state government was not immediately available.