Western Disturbance May Change Weather Across India Pollution Remains Severe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Weather conditions in Delhi-NCR could witness another change next week as a fresh western disturbance has become active over northern India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather system is expected to influence conditions across several northern states, although its impact on the plains is likely to remain limited.

The western disturbance may bring scattered light rainfall and snowfall to the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

However, the plains are unlikely to receive any rainfall until November 8, with predominantly dry weather conditions expected to prevail across the region.

Meanwhile, air pollution continues to remain a major concern across Delhi-NCR, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming levels in several cities.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 463, while Noida registered 456 and Greater Noida reported 426. The pollution situation in Gurugram and other major cities across the National Capital Region has also remained severe, with AQI levels crossing the 400 mark.

In another weather development, Cyclone Murasu, which originated over the Bay of Bengal, has weakened after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Despite the weakening of the system, rainfall activity is expected to continue in parts of southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, until November 8.

The IMD has indicated that the weather over Delhi-NCR will remain largely clear over the coming days, accompanied by windy conditions.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively moderate, with the maximum temperature in Delhi likely to range between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius.

As temperatures begin to decline further next week, cold conditions are expected to intensify, accompanied by a possible increase in fog during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity is likely to continue over parts of southern India due to the cyclonic system over Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka and southern Tamil Nadu.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Mahe and Karaikal until November 8.

While southern states are likely to witness continued wet weather, northern plains, including Delhi-NCR, are expected to remain largely dry until November 8.