Russian Drone Carrying Propaganda Leaflets With Phishing QR Code Shot Down Over Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdi announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The terror inflicted on the rear cities of our homeland is now being supplemented with 'psychological care': the Shahed propaganda drone shot down over Ukraine on the evening of November 4 was carrying inflammatory propaganda material bound for Kyiv, complete with a cyber phishing trap activated by scanning a QR code," Brovdi said.

According to him, "in the evening, near the combat positions of the birds of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade 'Rarog,' a Russian drone was shot down. Along with its warhead, it was also carrying a bundle of enemy propaganda leaflets."

"This is just the right time for the cockroaches to try to destabilize Ukraine through information and psychological operations, when society is being bombarded with planted stories mixing truth with falsehood," Brovdi said.

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According to him, since the beginning of the month, as of 18:20 on Wednesday, November 4, the Unmanned Systems Forces had destroyed 2,630 Russian personnel.

Brovdi stressed that "the QR code has been deliberately blurred in the photographs for security reasons." "If you find such a leaflet, do not scan it. It is highly likely to be an enemy trap designed to steal your data or infect your smartphone with malware," he said.

In October 2026, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces killed 16,796 Russian military personnel, a record figure for the full-scale war.

Photo: Robert "Magyar" Brovdi / Facebook