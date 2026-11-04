TN: Heavy Rain Forecast For Theni, Dindigul, Madurai Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in three southern Tamil Nadu districts on Thursday, as an atmospheric disturbance continues to influence weather conditions across the region.

According to the weather department, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts are likely to experience heavy showers at isolated locations during the day.

The prevailing atmospheric disturbance over southern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas is expected to trigger widespread cloud formation and rainfall activity in several parts of the state.

The department said moderate rainfall could occur at one or two places across districts adjoining the Western Ghats, northern Tamil Nadu and the southern parts of the state. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in areas experiencing intense rainfall.

In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate showers forecast in certain parts of the city on Thursday.

Rainfall activity is likely to vary across localities, with some neighbourhoods experiencing brief spells of rain while others may remain largely dry.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted an expansion of heavy rainfall activity across southern Tamil Nadu on Friday. Seven districts -- Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga -- have been identified as likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall during the same period, indicating that wet weather conditions could continue across several districts.

The forecast assumes significance as Tamil Nadu is currently experiencing its northeast monsoon season, which accounts for a substantial proportion of the state's annual rainfall, particularly in coastal and southern districts.

Rainfall during this period plays an important role in replenishing reservoirs, irrigation tanks and groundwater resources. However, intense spells of rain can also create difficulties for motorists and residents in low-lying areas, particularly where drainage facilities are inadequate.

The latest forecast indicates that southern districts will remain the principal areas of concern over the next two days, with the possibility of heavy showers extending to additional districts on Friday. Residents have been advised to follow official weather bulletins for further updates on rainfall intensity, thunderstorms and any changes in district-level forecasts.