Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 5: Gold Rebounds Ahead Of Dhanteras Check City-Wise Rates
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,32,800
|Rs 1,44,836
|Rs 1,90,887
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,32,619
|Rs 1,44,781
|Rs 1,90,812
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,32,440
|Rs 1,44,580
|Rs 1,90,912
|Chennai
|Rs 1,32,880
|Rs 1,45,070
|Rs 1,90,912
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,32,790
|Rs 1,44,970
|Rs 1,90,972
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,32,850
|Rs 1,44,860
|Rs 1,90,847
Internationally, gold prices received support from a weaker US dollar and falling Treasury yields. However, the metal's traditional safe-haven appeal remains under scrutiny amid market volatility and changing investor preferences.
The recent correction has also encouraged investors to increase their exposure to gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Their assets under management rose to Rs 1.91 lakh crore in October from Rs 1.58 lakh crore in April.
Jewellers are optimistic about the upcoming Dhanteras buying season. All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council Chairman Rajesh Rokde told PTI that sales value could increase by 20-30%, even as sales volumes are expected to remain largely flat compared with last year.
"However, high inflation, driven by geopolitical tensions, and the drought-like situation in Maharashtra could weigh on consumer sentiment. We are expecting flat growth in terms of volume compared to last year," Rokde said.
Dhanteras falls on November 6, making the coming days important for jewellery retailers and consumers planning festive purchases.
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