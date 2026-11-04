Ramayana X Review: Ravana Vs Jatayu Battle Leaves Fans Spellbound Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Win Praise

Ramayana X Review: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has hit theatres, and early X reviews are praising Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. The Ravana vs Jatayu battle has emerged as a standout sequence, leaving audiences emotional and spellbound

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana has arrived in theatres, and social media is buzzing with reactions from moviegoers. While audiences who attended paid previews have already shared their verdict, X reviews are adding to the excitement surrounding the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer.

Among the film's biggest talking points is the intense confrontation between Ravana and Jatayu. Several viewers have described the sequence as a breathtaking cinematic experience, praising its emotional depth, visual scale and gripping execution.

One viewer shared their excitement, saying the battle left them speechless and completely absorbed in the action. The user also highlighted how watching the sequence on an IMAX screen made the experience even more immersive.

Another review called the film a spectacular cinematic experience, praising Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey also received a special mention for his portrayal of Lakshman, while the Ravana-Jatayu encounter was described as one of the film's biggest highlights.

Yash's portrayal of Ravana has emerged as another major talking point among viewers. Fans have praised his commanding screen presence, with some describing the actor as perfectly suited to the iconic character.

#Ramayana Till the Interval

Extraordinary Experience

Everything is perfect

#Ranbirkapoor #Yash #Ravidubey #SaiPallavi Everyone is Fantabulous

VFX is Extraordinary

#Review #trending VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@filmydunniyaaa) November 5, 2026

One enthusiastic review called the Ravana-Jatayu confrontation“epic cinema at its absolute peak,” highlighting the intensity of the clash and Yash's performance.

The emotional weight of the sequence has also resonated with audiences. Viewers have particularly reacted to the moment when Jatayu loses his wing while fighting Ravana and falls from the sky.

YOOO the MUSIC in #Ramayana is actually INSANE

visuals are giving BLOCKBUSTER and Yash's performance?? ATE.

Watch it on the BIG SCREEN or you're missing out fr!! A jayy (@NCBN0393) November 5, 2026

Another fan praised the film's music and key moments, including the Dharti Ambar song and Ravana's ten-headed appearance. The user also described the final 30 minutes as mind-blowing and called the Ravana-Jatayu battle one of the most breathtaking scenes in Indian cinema.

The combination of action, emotion and music appears to have made the sequence a memorable experience for many viewers.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

#OneWordReview...

#Ramayana: SPECTACULAR.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

#JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview

Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES.

Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout.

You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart.

There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] –

⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka.

⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas.

⭐ The Sita Swayamvar.

⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama.

⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev.

⭐ The Shurpanakha episode.

⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana.

The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film.

The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality.

Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen.

The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema.

#RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity.

#SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments.

#Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands.

#RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing.

#RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact.

A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film!

#ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap.

#Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid.

⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible!

#NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence.

Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.

- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026

The ambitious project also brings together music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, adding to the anticipation surrounding its scale and presentation.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Ramayana received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has a runtime of 195 minutes, or three hours and 15 minutes.

With its grand visual presentation, celebrated cast and emotionally charged sequences, Ramayana has become one of the most talked-about Indian film releases. Early audience reactions suggest that the Ravana-Jatayu battle is among the moments viewers are most eager to discuss.