RDW Stock Drops Overnight Despite Record Margins And Backlog Here's Why Retail Bulls Are Betting On 2027



Redwire's backlog surged nearly 75% to $619.7 million, while Q3 revenue missed estimates.

Record gross margins and narrowing losses signaled better operating performance. Redwire reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance of $450 million - $500 million.

Redwire Corp. (RDW) stock fell overnight after the space and defense technology company's third-quarter (Q3) revenue missed Street estimates. However, retail investors appeared unfazed, viewing the dip as a buying opportunity amid record backlog, gross margins and optimism about 2027 growth.

Redwire stock traded over 2% lower overnight Wednesday, after tumbling nearly 5% in the regular session.

Redwire's Record Backlog Highlights Stronger Demand Despite Revenue Miss

Redwire ended Q3 with $619.7 million in backlog, up nearly 75% from last year. Its book-to-bill ratio reached 1.73 for the quarter, indicating that new contract awards exceeded recognized revenue. The company secured $188.7 million in awards during the period, lifting its trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio to 1.63.

Q3 revenue increased 5.4% to $109 million, missing the analysts' consensus estimate of $126.5 million, according to Fiscal data. Gross profit more than doubled to $35.2 million, while the net loss narrowed to $23.2 million from $41.2 million in the corresponding period last year. Gross margin expanded to a record 32.3% from 16.3%. Loss per share also narrowed to $0.09 from $0.29 and was above the $0.1 loss estimate. “Although revenue timing continues to be uneven, with another quarter of record gross margins expanding from 16.3% to 32.3% year-over-year, the quality of our revenue is improving as we deliver mission-critical products and solutions across multiple domains,” said CEO Peter Cannito.

Defense And Space Contracts Expand Redwire's Growth Opportunities

During the quarter, the company received a $20 million award from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to conduct further development and testing of its SabreSat spacecraft for a planned very low-Earth orbit demonstration.

Redwire also secured another contract from Axiom Space to manufacture two Roll-Out Solar Array wings for a future space station module. Its defense business also received additional orders for the Stalker platform, including purchases from the U.S. National Guard.

Redwire maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $450 million to $500 million. The company ended September with $538.9 million in total liquidity, a 313.9% jump from the end of 2025.

RDW Stock: Retail Bulls Stand Strong

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish'. The stock recorded a 460% increase in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said,“At these levels I'm buying what I can. 2027 is the year for this company!”

Another user said,“This has such a great backlog of revenue and continues to bring in contracts that are helping with EPS. Doubling my position on this drop. Got nothing but time.”

A third user added to optimism, saying,“3rd quarter in a row of solid gross margins and sequential improvement. And to clear 30% this quarter is fantastic. Puts them on a real path to profitiabilty.”

Another user also said this is a great opportunity to buy in or add more shares at a favorable price.“This will be a life changing opportunity when the it starts trading above $50+.”

RDW stock has gained over 1% year-to-date.

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