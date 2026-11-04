IMD Weather Alert Today: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Shallow Fog In Delhi NCR As AQI Slips

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the remnants of Cyclone Murasu gradually dissipate, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert for heavy rains in several southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, for today, November 5.

Meanwhile, the weather agency forecast shallow morning fog for Delhi today, signalling a distinct seasonal shift.

Check the full IMD forecast here:

The Depression, a remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu, which brought extremely heavy rainfall to Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh yesterday, was forecast to move northwards and weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area, IMD said in its latest release.

Isolated heavy showers will persist over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until November 8, with the intensity expected to become fairly widespread to widespread over the November 7 and November 8 weekend. South Interior Karnataka will continue to receive isolated heavy rainfall through November 6. Kerala and Mahe are forecast to experience heavy rainfall spells from November 6 through November 8. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from November 8 to November 10. Isolated to scattered showers will affect Odisha through November 7, and will extend into Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during November 9 and November 10.

South Interior Karnataka is expected to face gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph (gusting up to 50 kmph) through November 6. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will experience similar gusty winds (30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph) from November 6 through November 8, accompanied by sustained strong surface winds. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning will remain a constant threat over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal straight through to November 8.

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Delhi-NCR is expected to see mainly clear skies on Thursday, with shallow fog or mist in a few places during the morning hours, the IMD said.

The maximum temperatures are expected to range from 27°C to 29°C, while the minimum temperatures will range from 15°C to 17°C.

The weather agency said that the minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C), while the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi.

Predominantly, northwest winds will blow at speeds up to 15 kmph in the morning, increasing to 20 kmph in the afternoon, then settling to 12 kmph by evening and night.

| Delhi AQI hits 331 on November 3: Which areas record 'severe' pollution?

Delhi's air quality was in the 'very poor' category again on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 368 at 7:00 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Punjabi Bagh recorded the worst air quality at 458, falling in the 'severe' category.

The city's AQI also breached the 300 mark on Tuesday and Wednesday, standing at 332 and 379, respectively, and falling into the 'very poor' category.