Cardinal Point Wealth Management Highlights Estate Planning Considerations For Canadians With U.S. Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. property and investments can create unexpected estate tax filings, administrative delays, and cross-border planning challenges

New York, NY, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Point Wealth Management, a firm specializing in Canada–U.S. cross-border financial planning, is highlighting important estate planning considerations for Canadians who own property, investments, or other assets in the United States.

Canadians who own U.S. real estate, shares of U.S. corporations, or certain other U.S.-situated assets may face U.S. estate tax obligations at death, even if they have never lived in the United States. These obligations can create additional filing requirements, administrative costs, and delays for executors and beneficiaries.

In its article on Cross-Border Death and Taxes, Cardinal Point explains how U.S. estate tax rules apply to Canadians and why advance planning is important.

For Canadians who are neither U.S. citizens nor domiciled in the United States, estates with more than $60,000 U.S. dollars (USD) in U.S.-situs assets generally must file IRS Form 706-NA. However, exceeding this threshold does not necessarily mean U.S. estate tax will be payable.

The Canada–U.S. Tax Treaty may provide significant relief, depending on the value of the individual's worldwide estate and other circumstances. Even when treaty benefits eliminate U.S. estate tax liability, executors may still face filing obligations and requirements for transferring U.S. assets.

Canadian tax considerations add another layer of complexity. While Canada does not impose a comparable estate tax, the deemed disposition of capital property at death can trigger Canadian capital gains tax. Coordinating these obligations is essential to understanding the potential financial impact on an estate.

Cardinal Point emphasizes that effective Cross-Border Estate Planning should address more than potential tax liabilities. Asset ownership structures, estate documents, liquidity needs, and administrative requirements can all affect how efficiently wealth passes to beneficiaries.

By reviewing these considerations in advance, Canadians with U.S. assets can better prepare their families and executors for the financial and administrative responsibilities associated with cross-border estates.

About Cardinal Point Wealth Management

Cardinal Point Wealth Management is a cross-border financial advisory firm specializing in integrated planning for individuals and families with ties to both Canada and the United States. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, retirement planning, and cross-border tax strategies. With deep expertise in Canada U.S. tax planning, Canada U.S. financial planning, and guidance from an experienced Canada U.S. financial advisor, Cardinal Point helps clients navigate the complexities of living and investing across borders with clarity and confidence.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





Media Contact

Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management, ULC

Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli, Senior Private Wealth Manager

Email: ...

Country: USA

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CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management, ULC Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli, Senior Private Wealth Manager Email:... Country: USA Website: