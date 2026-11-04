Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 5: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 103.54
|Rs 90.03
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.74
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.93
|Rs 98.80
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 104.32
Global crude oil market movements also remain an important factor influencing the domestic fuel outlook. International prices can fluctuate in response to geopolitical developments, supply concerns, changes in demand and currency movements. These factors are closely monitored by oil marketing companies while determining retail fuel prices.
Meanwhile, changes in central government duties on petroleum products do not necessarily translate into immediate changes in the prices paid by consumers. The final retail price also depends on the applicable taxes and other components in each state.
For commuters, private vehicle owners and transport operators, checking the latest local fuel rates before refuelling remains important. Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities.
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