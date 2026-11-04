Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 5: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Thursday, November 5, 2026, providing no immediate relief or additional burden to motorists. The latest fuel-price listings show no daily revision in the rates displayed for the major metropolitan markets. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed daily by oil marketing companies under India's dynamic fuel pricing system. The mechanism allows domestic fuel rates to reflect movements in international crude oil prices, fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar and other market-related factors. However, the retail prices consumers pay at petrol pumps are not uniform across the country. Differences in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation expenses, dealer commissions and other local levies result in varying fuel rates from one city to another. Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 5, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 103.54 Rs 90.03 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.74 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 104.32

Global crude oil market movements also remain an important factor influencing the domestic fuel outlook. International prices can fluctuate in response to geopolitical developments, supply concerns, changes in demand and currency movements. These factors are closely monitored by oil marketing companies while determining retail fuel prices.

Meanwhile, changes in central government duties on petroleum products do not necessarily translate into immediate changes in the prices paid by consumers. The final retail price also depends on the applicable taxes and other components in each state.

For commuters, private vehicle owners and transport operators, checking the latest local fuel rates before refuelling remains important. Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities.