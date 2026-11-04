NEXSOLACE Presents SUPER GROOMER To Spotlight Professional Pet Grooming Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free application closes on November 13, with three finalists scheduled to compete in a five-day Los Angeles challenge on December 3–7.

HongKong, China, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXSOLACE, a lifestyle brand by TOPBAND, is inviting professional pet groomers to apply for SUPER GROOMER, a competition launched and organized by the brand to showcase grooming skill, individual style and thoughtful care for dogs.

Through SUPER GROOMER, NEXSOLACE aims to give groomers a platform to share their work and stories, compete for recognition and reach new audiences. Applications are free and close on November 13, 2026. Three finalists are scheduled to take part in a five-day in-person challenge in Los Angeles from December 3 to December 7.









SUPER GROOMER - Masters of Los Angeles. Image: NEXSOLACE.

A Platform for Grooming Skill and Professional Recognition

SUPER GROOMER welcomes eligible groomers working in salons, mobile grooming, in-home services and independent practice. Applicants must be at least 18 and meet the eligibility requirements set out in the Official Rules. No product purchase is necessary.

The competition progresses from an initial selection to a Top 20 stage, followed by the selection of three finalists for the Los Angeles challenge. Public voting and guest panel scoring contribute to the later stages. Applicants do not need to be well-known groomers or have a large social media following; follower count is not a selection criterion.

Scoring criteria cover technical skill, creativity and style, presentation, pet comfort and welfare, and compliance with competition rules and themes. Safe handling and humane treatment are central to the assessment, and grooming may be stopped if animal welfare or safety is at risk.

The planned Los Angeles challenge will bring these skills into practical settings, with tasks involving pet-owner requests and animal-care needs. Confirmed task details and schedule updates will be published on the competition website.

Recognition Beyond the Prize Money

Cash prizes are $10,000 for first place, $3,000 for second and $2,000 for third.

Beyond the cash awards, NEXSOLACE plans to document the finalists' journeys through photography and video for its official channels, giving audiences an opportunity to discover the people, techniques and stories behind their work.

The champion's portrait and grooming work will also be featured on an LED truck touring Los Angeles. This showcase is intended to celebrate the winning groomer's achievement and bring their work beyond the grooming salon.

Full prize details, recipient eligibility and applicable conditions are available in the Official Rules.

Bend Less. Groom Better.

Professional grooming involves frequent changes in working positions. With Master M1, NEXSOLACE focuses on a practical benefit: helping groomers bend less during everyday tasks.

The grooming table features stepless height adjustment, allowing groomers to bring the work surface to a suitable height for different dogs and grooming tasks. Adjusting the table can help reduce the need to repeatedly bend down to reach the dog and support a more comfortable working position.

A cantilever blow-drying setup and omnidirectional mobility add flexibility to the workspace. Together, these features reflect the product's guiding idea: "Bend Less. Groom Better."

Master M1 is planned for use by finalists during SUPER GROOMER, bringing that idea into the competition's practical grooming challenges.

How to Apply

Groomers can apply through the SUPER GROOMER event page. The application collects contact information, location, grooming experience and professional background, along with information about the applicant's approach to grooming.

Applicants should complete all required fields and submit their application by November 13, 2026. Selected entrants will receive instructions on subsequent competition stages and any additional materials required.

Competition updates, eligibility requirements, judging criteria and prize terms are available through the event website and its Official Rules.

About NEXSOLACE

NEXSOLACE is a lifestyle brand by TOPBAND, an intelligent control and manufacturing company established in 1996. Drawing on TOPBAND's three decades of engineering and manufacturing experience, NEXSOLACE develops technology-driven products for the home, pet care and outdoor living, addressing everyday needs.

Its pet-care products include the Master M1 grooming table, designed to help professional groomers bend less through adjustable working height. As the founder and organizer of SUPER GROOMER, NEXSOLACE extends its support beyond equipment, giving groomers a platform to showcase their skills, share their stories and gain professional visibility.

CONTACT: Mark Chen,...