Salman Khan Gets Trolled For 'Teri Sexy Beauty' Song In Patriotic Film Maatrubhumi, Netizens Ask Him To Retire

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has found himself at the receiving end of severe criticism on social media after unveiling his latest song, 'Teri Sexy Beauty', from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

While the actor's return to playback singing after 11 years has grabbed attention, the song has left a section of netizens baffled.

Many questioned its relevance in a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The song, featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, was released in the early hours of November 4. Salman also shared a video announcing the track on social media with a rather cheeky caption.

"Departure time 5:12 am.... Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty... pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon #TeriSexyBeauty Out Now"

The song features Salman crooning alongside Muskaan, with additional vocals by Sajid Khan. It shows Chitrangada Singh in a red saree with Salman also dancing, and the both sharing some romantic and flirtation moments along with a couple of drinks.

The song's lyrics and picturisation have not gone down well with a section of the audience, particularly considering the sensitivity of the film's subject.

Soon after its release, several X users questioned how a song with lyrics such as "Teri sexy beauty ka fan ban gaya hoon, main do peg pee ke aeroplane ban gaya hoon" could feature in a patriotic film inspired by the sacrifice of Indian Army personnel.

One user wrote, "A film based on Col. Santosh Babu & 19 soldiers beaten to death in Galwan and Salman's tribute is 'Teri sexy beauty ka fan ho gaya hu, 2 peg peeke talli ho gaya hu.' How can anyone even think of putting a song like this in a patriotic film. He has zero respect for real martyrs."

Another user commented, "Real story pe based patriotic movie me ye sab kya lyrics hai gende. Ek national hero ke character ko kiya bana diya."

Another netizen expressed disappointment over the film's changing narrative and musical choices, writing in Hindi that a patriotic film's title, script and songs had seemingly undergone changes. It added that a romantic number now has taken the place of what audiences expected from a film about soldiers.

The criticism did not stop there. Many users also took a dig at Salman Khan's singing, with one calling the lyrics "ChatGPT lyrics", while another wrote, "Salmon bhai ruining his own legacy....."

A particularly critical user urged the superstar to retire, writing, "Salman Khan, if you don't want to work properly like you did before 2016, just retire. Please, don't destroy what's left of your reputation! Don't you see, notice, or listen to what you're actually doing?"

Another user sarcastically told the actor, "Bhai. Aap ab bas udd hi jaao," referring to the aeroplane references in the song.

However, not everyone was disappointed. Some fans came out in support of Salman, appreciating the catchy tune and his return to singing.

For the unversed, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is inspired by the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash, in which 20 Indian Army personnel, including Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, lost their lives.

Salman essays the role of an Army officer, while Chitrangda Singh plays his wife.

–IANS

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