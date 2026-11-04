India Data Center Market To Reach 15.21 Thousand Megawatts By 2031 As Hyperscale Facilities, Colocation, And Cloud Infrastructure Expand

MENAFN - GetNews)"India Data Center Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the India data center market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India - November 04, 2026

India Data Center Market Overview

The India data center market size, measured by installed base, was valued at 4.48 thousand megawatts in 2025 and is estimated to increase from 5.45 thousand megawatts in 2026 to 15.21 thousand megawatts by 2031, registering a CAGR of 22.79% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Growing demand for data storage, cloud computing, digital services, and enterprise IT infrastructure is supporting capacity expansion across the country. Businesses across financial services, telecommunications, e-commerce, manufacturing, and government sectors increasingly depend on data center facilities to manage workloads, store information, and maintain digital operations.

The India data center industry includes hyperscale facilities, enterprise data centers, edge infrastructure, and colocation services. Operators provide different infrastructure arrangements to accommodate the requirements of cloud service providers, large enterprises, and businesses seeking outsourced data center capacity. The expansion of digital services and increasing enterprise reliance on information technology are influencing infrastructure requirements across major Indian cities. The India data center market trends also reflect growing interest in hyperscale developments, colocation facilities, and different tier classifications that address varying operational and reliability requirements.

Key Trends in the India Data Center Market

Growing Hyperscale Infrastructure Supports Capacity Expansion

Hyperscale and self-built data centers serve organisations requiring large-scale computing, storage, and networking infrastructure. Cloud service providers and technology companies depend on these facilities to accommodate expanding workloads and support digital applications. As enterprises move more operations to cloud environments, demand for additional data center capacity continues to influence infrastructure development. Operators are expanding facilities and planning new projects to serve customers with large and changing computing requirements. This activity supports the India data center market growth and strengthens the role of hyperscale facilities within the country's digital infrastructure landscape.

Rising Colocation Demand Creates Opportunities for Operators

Colocation services allow businesses to use third-party data center facilities rather than building and maintaining their own infrastructure. Retail colocation serves organisations requiring smaller or customised infrastructure arrangements, while wholesale colocation accommodates larger capacity requirements. Utilized and non-utilized colocation capacity represents different stages of infrastructure deployment and customer occupancy. These service models provide businesses with options to manage their infrastructure requirements while accessing dedicated data center environments. The availability of different colocation arrangements contributes to the India data center market share landscape and supports participation from specialised infrastructure providers.

Increasing Enterprise Digital Requirements Support Tier-Based Facilities

Businesses across BFSI, IT and ITES, e-commerce, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and telecommunications require dependable infrastructure to support their operations. Data center facilities are classified into different tiers according to infrastructure design and operational requirements. Tier 1 and 2 facilities serve specific infrastructure needs, while Tier 3 and Tier 4 facilities address organisations seeking higher levels of redundancy and operational continuity. The selection of data center tiers depends on business requirements, workload characteristics, and infrastructure expectations. This diversity supports demand for different facility configurations across the India data center industry.

Expanding Data Center Hotspots Strengthen Regional Infrastructure

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR are important locations within India's data center landscape. These hotspots attract infrastructure development as operators assess regional business requirements, connectivity, and access to enterprise customers. The presence of technology companies, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and commercial organisations contributes to demand for data center services across these locations. Other parts of India also provide opportunities for infrastructure development as businesses require data storage and computing facilities closer to their operations. The India data center market forecast reflects the importance of these regional locations in supporting the country's expanding installed base.

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India Data Center Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by data center size, tier type, data center type, end user, and hotspot.



By Data Center Size



Small



Medium



Large

Hyperscale

By Tier Type



Tier 1 and 2



Tier 3

Tier 4

By Data Center Type



Hyperscale / Self-Built



Enterprise / Edge



Colocation





Non-Utilized





Utilized





Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

By End User



BFSI



IT and ITES



E-Commerce



Government



Manufacturing



Media and Entertainment



Telecom

Other End Users

By Hotspot



Bengaluru



Chennai



Hyderabad



Mumbai



Delhi-NCR Rest of India

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India Data Center Market Key Players

The competitive landscape includes domestic and international companies involved in data center development, colocation, and infrastructure services. Equinix Inc. and NTT Ltd. participate in the global data center infrastructure market, providing facilities and related services to businesses with enterprise and digital infrastructure requirements. Their operations support organisations seeking data center capacity across different markets and customer segments.

Nxtra Data Limited, STT Telemedia Global Data Centres India Private Limited, and Sify Technologies Limited are also key participants in India's data center landscape. These companies operate in areas including colocation and data center infrastructure services, serving businesses that require dedicated facilities and outsourced infrastructure capacity. Their presence across the market contributes to competition in facility development, capacity availability, and customer service offerings. The activities of these operators influence the India data center market share landscape as businesses evaluate infrastructure providers based on their operational and capacity requirements.

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Conclusion

The India data center market is gaining importance as businesses across industries require additional infrastructure to support digital operations, data storage, and computing workloads. Hyperscale facilities, enterprise and edge infrastructure, and colocation services address different requirements across customer segments. Tier classifications and regional data center hotspots further define the infrastructure landscape, providing businesses with multiple facility options.

Market participants are focusing on developing and operating facilities that serve the requirements of cloud providers, enterprises, and other large infrastructure users. Competition among domestic and international operators continues across capacity development, colocation services, and data center operations. The India data center market forecast highlights opportunities across facility sizes, end-user industries, and geographical hotspots as demand for digital infrastructure continues to increase.

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