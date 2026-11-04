Kingsong Introduces M9 Cargo E Bike Bringing Intelligent Basket Control To Everyday Trips

MENAFN - GetNews) A power-operated folding basket connects practical cargo use with KingSong's in-house electronics, battery management and integrated manufacturing capabilities.

SHENZHEN, China - November 4, 2026 - KingSong is introducing the M9, an urban cargo e-bike designed to make shopping, commuting and neighborhood errands more convenient. At the center of the design is an intelligently controlled, power-operated folding basket, bringing the company's experience in electronic control to a familiar everyday task: making room for what riders need to carry.

The M9 reflects a broader direction for KingSong: applying the systems engineering developed through electric unicycles to practical personal transportation. Rather than treating the basket, battery, motor and display as separate accessories, the development design connects them through a coordinated electronic architecture.

Explore the M9's cargo design, features and product updates:

Intelligent cargo space, controlled from the bike

The basket uses two electric actuators to manage opening and folding. A short press initiates opening, with another press available to stop the movement. Closing requires the rider to hold the control; releasing it stops the basket. Mechanical travel limits, current monitoring and overcurrent protection are incorporated into the design to manage actuator movement.

For riders, the purpose is straightforward: open the basket before loading groceries or daily essentials, secure the items for the ride, then unload and fold the basket when the trip is complete. It turns cargo storage into an integrated vehicle function, with electronic control supporting a practical, visible benefit.

The same approach extends to the riding experience. The M9 development specification combines torque-sensing pedal assistance with a 500W rated motor, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, and a removable battery design. A planned dual-battery configuration supports automatic switching between battery packs and separate charging off the bike.

A KingSong-developed controller and touchscreen instrument system coordinate vehicle information and functions. Bluetooth app connectivity, NFC power-on access and automatic mechanical locking at power-off are also part of the development specification. Together, these features address the repeated actions that shape daily ownership, from preparing a ride to making a stop.

From electric unicycle innovation to everyday mobility

Founded in 2012, KingSong has built its engineering expertise in personal electric mobility, where power delivery, battery behavior, software and rider control must work together. Its electric unicycle development has included removable-battery designs, ambient-light-responsive headlights, integrated trolley handles, lift-detection motor cut-off, battery-percentage displays and suspension systems.

That history spans improvements to both the ride and the experience around it. Integrated Bluetooth audio, USB device charging and seated-riding designs expanded everyday functionality, while higher-capacity batteries and successive suspension developments addressed changing rider expectations. More recently, the F18 brought modular construction and a four-point suspension design into the company's product development.

KingSong maintains an ongoing program of new-product development and model upgrades. According to its latest company presentation, the business has more than 30 R&D personnel across five core departments, with over half bringing more than a decade of industry experience. Its portfolio includes more than 100 patents, including over 20 invention patents, alongside utility-model and industrial-design patents. Its products have also received recognition from Red Dot, IDA and MUSE design programs.

Integrated engineering across four manufacturing operations

Behind the M9 is a manufacturing network spanning four factories: SMT and PCBA electronics production, battery-pack manufacturing, frame manufacturing, and final vehicle assembly. The network combines KingSong's operations with affiliated manufacturing capabilities, connecting critical components with complete-vehicle development.

Electronics production supports close coordination between control-board hardware, firmware and vehicle functions, including the M9 basket actuators. Battery-pack development, supported by in-house BMS engineering, connects pack design with cell balancing, protection functions and communication with the vehicle. These capabilities support battery safety management and more detailed visibility into system operation.

Frame manufacturing brings structural development closer to prototyping and production, helping engineers coordinate cargo layout, component mounting and design changes. Final assembly then brings the mechanical, electrical and software systems together for production checks and feedback. This connection between engineering and manufacturing supports the pace of product upgrades and the consistency of implementation.

KingSong's latest company materials describe a production base exceeding 20,000 square meters, eight production lines and more than 300 skilled production and management personnel. Its quality processes include incoming and in-process inspection, riding tests, and charge-discharge aging tests. The company's products reach more than 50 countries and regions.

With the M9, KingSong is directing that foundation toward everyday cargo mobility: a bike whose defining feature demonstrates what integrated electronic control can do beyond propulsion. The power-operated basket gives that engineering a clear purpose in the routines of shopping, commuting and carrying daily essentials.

Final market-specific specifications, battery configurations, pricing and sales availability will be confirmed in official launch updates. Explore the M9 product page:. Learn more about KingSong at .

About KingSong

KingSong is a Shenzhen-based personal electric mobility company founded in 2012. Its product portfolio spans electric unicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes and electric motorcycles. Combining product design, electronics, software, battery systems and manufacturing, the company develops new products and successive upgrades for riders in more than 50 countries and regions.