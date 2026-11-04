Kingsong Introduces N16 Performance Electric Scooter With Removable Battery And Dual-Motor Drive

MENAFN - GetNews) A 1,776Wh removable battery, dual 1,500W motors, 11-inch tires and connected rider features bring high-output performance and practical charging flexibility together.

SHENZHEN, China - November 4, 2026 - KingSong is introducing the KS-N16, a performance-focused electric scooter designed for riders seeking more capability on longer and varied routes. Combining dual-motor drive with a removable high-capacity battery, front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes and smart access functions, the N16 extends KingSong's engineering approach to a different kind of personal mobility.

The scooter's defining practical feature is its separately chargeable battery pack: riders can remove the battery for charging rather than moving the entire 47 kg scooter to a power outlet. The standard specification pairs a 59.2V nominal, 30Ah (1,776Wh) battery with two 1,500W rated motors.

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Removable power designed around real-world charging

The standard 1,776Wh battery uses 21700-format cells and is designed to be removable and charged separately. This gives riders flexibility when the scooter is parked in a garage or another suitable storage area. The specification also lists optional 769.6Wh and 1,373.44Wh battery configurations; regional availability and range will depend on the final product package.

The battery management system monitors electrical and thermal conditions and provides protections addressing overcharge, overdischarge, overcurrent, short circuits, undervoltage and abnormal temperatures. Battery information can also be viewed through the app. Owners should follow official battery removal, charging and storage instructions.

Dual-motor drive for more demanding journeys

Two brushless motors deliver 1,500W rated output each, with a specified maximum of 1,800W per motor. Riders can switch between single- and dual-drive modes to suit their route and riding needs. The published specification lists a maximum speed of up to 80 km/h, subject to market settings, local regulations and riding conditions.

A wider deck, steering damper and front and rear swingarm spring suspension are intended to support rider stability and comfort across suitable paved and relatively even surfaces. The N16 uses 11-inch tubeless road tires, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes and electronic braking.

Range and control for extended routes

KingSong specifies a maximum range of approximately 90 km with the standard 30Ah battery under controlled conditions: a 65 kg rider, 20 km/h travel speed, 25–30°C ambient temperature and flat asphalt. Actual range varies with speed, terrain, rider weight, temperature, wind and mode.

The scooter includes pedestrian, ECO, standard and power modes, a color instrument display, turn indicators, integrated lighting and two adjustable 10W headlights. A foldable design supports storage and transport, although the N16's 47 kg mass should be considered when lifting it.

Connected access and everyday visibility

NFC unlocking, app connectivity and Apple Find My support are listed in the product materials, alongside instrument readouts for speed, trip distance, battery-related information and riding mode. The connected features are designed to simplify everyday access and vehicle monitoring; Apple Find My availability should be confirmed for the production version and applicable market.

A location-finding feature is not a substitute for a physical security lock. Riders should use appropriate protective equipment and follow local road rules, particularly at higher speeds.

Built on KingSong's integrated engineering and manufacturing

Founded in 2012, KingSong has developed personal electric mobility products across electric unicycles, scooters and e-bikes. Its work brings together electronics, software, battery management and mechanical design. The company's manufacturing network covers SMT/PCBA electronics, battery-pack production, frame manufacturing and final assembly, connecting component development with complete-vehicle testing and production.

KingSong's company materials describe more than 30 R&D personnel, over 100 patents, a production base exceeding 20,000 square meters and products reaching more than 50 countries and regions. With the N16, that engineering foundation is applied to the combined needs of performance, charging flexibility and day-to-day ownership.

Product information

For product features, market-specific specifications, pricing and availability, visit . Watch the official video at . Product configurations and legal operating limits may vary by market.

About KingSong

KingSong is a Shenzhen-based personal electric mobility company founded in 2012. Its product portfolio spans electric unicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes and electric motorcycles. Combining product design, electronics, software, battery systems and manufacturing, the company develops mobility products for riders in more than 50 countries and regions.