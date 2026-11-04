Lubinets Explains Assistance Provided To Residents Evacuated From Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner, announced this on Facebook.

According to Lubinets, he often receives the following question in private messages:“How can we help the residents of Oleshky who have left?”

“And I want to answer that here: we are supporting each person, and comprehensive assistance is currently being provided in cooperation with government agencies, human rights organizations, and charitable organizations,” the ombudsman stated.

According to him, people have already been issued cell phones with SIM cards, as well as power banks, personal hygiene items, clothing, and other necessities. The hospital immediately organized the issuance of bank cards, identification codes, and passports. The Kyiv Center for Administrative Services issued certificates of internally displaced person status to them.

Residents of Oleshky have also submitted applications for living assistance through the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

The Ombudsman's Office coordinated the involvement of relevant agencies to process social and pension benefits. Charitable organizations provided separate financial assistance.

Residents of Oleshky are also receiving medical and psychological assistance. Not only have initial medical examinations been conducted, but individual needs are also being addressed-ranging from eyeglasses and dental care to mobility aids, nursing care, and rehabilitation. Psychologists are also working with the residents.

“We have listened to all the residents' needs: we have even organized meetings with clergy for those who expressed a desire to meet with them,” Lubinets stated.

The Ombudsman noted that residents who have relatives will be able to reunite with them. For those who have nowhere to return to, temporary housing options have already been arranged.

They are also working on providing proper care for people with limited mobility and opportunities for further rehabilitation. Families with children will undergo additional rehabilitation.

Pets that arrived with their owners are already in temporary shelter. Lubinets expressed his gratitude to the UAnimals team for this. The animals will eventually be returned to their owners.

“As someone who has personally experienced the loss of my home in Volnovakha, I understand very well how difficult it is to start over far from home. When you lose the world you're used to, it's especially important to know that you're not alone,” Lubinets noted.

“That is precisely why we continue to support the residents of Oleshky. My representative, Olha Altunina, is in charge of this process. I have instructed her not to leave people to face these problems on their own. Every day, she reports on how the process is progressing. Finally, I would like to express my deep gratitude to everyone who has already joined in helping the residents of Oleshky,” the commissioner added.

Bodies of military personnel, civilians taken out ofduring humanitarian mission – Lubinets

As reported by Ukrinform, a ceasefire was in effect from October 27 to November 1 in the area around the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region to facilitate a humanitarian operation.

On October 31, a Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to territory controlled by Ukraine