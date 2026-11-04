Vanja Habekovic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner Vanja Habekovic has been named to the 2027 Lawdragon”500 Leading Dealmakers guide, recognizing lawyers whose work helps shape significant transactions and business decisions. The guide recognizes transactional lawyers across areas including mergers and acquisitions, private equity, capital markets and finance, governance and shareholder activism, as well as tax, antitrust and regulatory matters.Chair of the firm's Family Office practice, Habekovic brings more than 20 years of experience developing thoughtful, forward-looking tax strategies for family offices, high-net-worth individuals, private foundations and closely held businesses. Her deep, wide-ranging tax expertise distinguishes her from many corporate attorneys.Respected by colleagues for her legal insight and accomplishments, Habekovic has received notable recognition, including selection for The Best Lawyers in America and a 2026“Legal Visionary” distinction from the Los Angeles Times.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S VANJA HABEKOVIC RECOGNIZED IN LAWDRAGON'S“500 LEADING DEALMAKERS” GUIDE News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 05, 2026, 01:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law



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