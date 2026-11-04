EU Sets Out Accession Roadmaps, Urges Ukraine To Accelerate Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Nov 5 (IANS) The European Commission has presented accession roadmaps for Ukraine and three other leading European Union (EU) membership candidates, urging Kyiv to accelerate reforms to meet its goal of concluding negotiations by the end of 2028.

Adopting its annual enlargement package, the EU executive on Wednesday (local time) outlined milestones for Montenegro, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine, while stressing that progress toward membership depends on reforms.

Ukraine has opened four groups of negotiating chapters over the past year and meets the conditions to open all remaining groups, the Commission said.

It called on Ukraine to focus on rule-of-law benchmarks, democratic institutions, public administration reform and an action plan on national minorities. Specialised anti-corruption institutions continued to operate "overall independently and effectively," it said.

Montenegro is closest to completing talks, having provisionally closed 21 negotiating chapters. It could close the remaining chapters by the end of this year, with work on its accession treaty already underway, reports Xinhua news agency.

Albania aims to conclude negotiations in 2027, while Moldova is targeting early 2028. The Commission said both goals depend on sustained reforms.

The Commission also proposed a common framework for integrating candidates into sectors including energy, transport, digital and defence before membership, with related dialogues to begin over the next six months.

Additionally, the European Commission hosted talks Wednesday on Ukraine's post-war economic development and instruments to support its reconstruction, according to a Commission statement.

Representatives of the European Union (EU), Ukraine, Germany, France, Britain, the United States, NATO and the World Bank participated in the discussions.

The talks followed recent meetings in Miami and built on a prosperity framework developed earlier this year with Ukraine and the US, the statement said.

The work focuses on refining scenarios for Ukraine's post-war economic development and identifying tools to support its future development and complement its own efforts.

The Commission said EU support would continue as efforts toward a lasting peace proceed. According to the statement, the EU has provided 231.5 billion euros (about 260 billion US dollars) in overall support since the conflict escalated in 2022.

Separately, talks on security guarantees for Ukraine are scheduled for Thursday at NATO headquarters, news outlet Rapporteur reported.

A NATO spokesperson said representatives of France, Germany, Britain and the United States would meet with NATO officials to discuss steps toward a "just and sustainable" end to the conflict, according to the report.

Diplomats told the outlet that the European Commission would also attend.