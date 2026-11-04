Guyana Canada Discusses Economics And Biodiversity

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Guyana and Canada, as well as cooperation between Canada and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The meeting was held on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda, where leaders are discussing opportunities to deepen cooperation and advance shared priorities.

President Ali also commended prime minister Carney's leadership and commitment to strengthening the Commonwealth, while reaffirming the importance of Guyana's longstanding relationship with Canada.

“It is always a privilege to meet with prime minister Carney,” president Ali said, expressing appreciation for Canada's commitment to expanding partnerships in trade, security, climate change, biodiversity and development financing.

The Guyanese head of state noted that the Commonwealth provides an important platform for inclusive and strategic leadership, particularly in advancing cooperation among member states. Discussions also focused on biodiversity conservation and the need to mobilise financing to support countries with significant natural resources.

President Ali further stressed the need to translate international conservation commitments into practical action. He noted that while global support for biodiversity protection continues to grow, countries must focus on securing the financing and resources necessary to achieve meaningful results.

President Ali emphasised the potential for Commonwealth countries to collaborate by connecting nations rich in natural resources with the financial and scientific expertise needed to protect their biodiversity.

Prime minister Carney expressed interest in strengthening partnerships, reaffirmed Canada's commitment to collaboration, and highlighted areas for potential investment.