Backed By Chery's Global NEV Ecosystem, LUXEED Delivers Multi-Scenario Intelligent Luxury Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the global transition toward sustainable energy and vehicle intelligence, Chery presented a series of core new energy technology advancements and smart mobility achievements at its Global Innovation Conference on October 20. Following the conference, LUXEED held its Global Brand Launch on October 21, officially unveiling its flagship luxury MPV, LLounge, and SUV, Stormax. Both models come equipped with next-generation AI smart cabin technologies, elevating the automobile from a conventional mode of transport into an intuitive mobility partner. This launch marks a strategic shift in Chery's global expansion-evolving from vehicle exports to the global deployment of a unified new energy ecosystem and intelligent experience, opening a vital new growth trajectory for LUXEED.

As Chery Group's strategic global brand for smart luxury, LUXEED anchors its product experience around three core pillars: Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment, and Ultimate Intelligence. Guided by its brand philosophy of "Intelligent Redefinition of Luxury and Driving Pleasure," LUXEED aims to redefine luxury mobility standards for high-net-worth individuals worldwide. Complementing this mobility ecosystem, Chery's embodied intelligence brand, AiMOGA, recently launched its first home companion robot, MOBO, which has officially opened for global pre-orders.

To address diverse mobility scenarios, LUXEED's twin flagships offer distinct luxury solutions. The LLounge embodies the spirit of "FLY HIGH," featuring second-row zero-gravity seats, an ultra-quiet executive cabin, and a class-leading minimum turning radius of 5.35 meters-transforming executive travel, family trips, and long-distance journeys into a mobile executive lounge. Meanwhile, the Stormax stands for "FLY FAST," delivering 0–100 km/h acceleration in 3.8 seconds, a top speed of 251 km/h, a dedicated BOOST mode, and precision dynamic handling, tailored for coastal drives and cross-city touring.









Leveraging Chery Group's proprietary new energy architecture, LUXEED models are specially tuned for diverse global operating environments-easily managing extreme heat and sandstorms in the Gulf Region as well as heavy rainfall and high humidity in Southeast Asia. Designed for global high-net-worth professionals, LUXEED delivers a full-scenario smart luxury mobility experience combining reliable performance, premium comfort, and seamless ecosystem synergy.

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LUXEED International

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