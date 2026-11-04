Flutterflow Launches AI-Native App Builder For Ios And Android

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

From one prompt to a native iOS and Android app, with backend, analytics, and app store deployment included. Run multiple tasks with your agent at once, and ship apps that look designed, not generated.

FlutterFlow today introduced a new AI-native app builder that lets users create, refine, and deploy native iOS and Android applications through conversations. Builders describe what they want to create, then work with an AI agent to develop the application, connect its backend, and prepare it for deployment to the App Store and Google Play - all within the platform. FlutterFlow's existing visual development platform will continue as FlutterFlow Studio, giving builders direct control over their applications alongside the new AI-first experience.

With the launch, FlutterFlow now supports two distinct approaches to building software: agent-led development and hands-on visual development. Instead of asking builders which product is more advanced, FlutterFlow asks one question: how do you want to build?

“We learned that people wanted a conversational way of building”, said Abel Mengistu, co-founder and CEO of FlutterFlow.“They wanted to prompt for their first idea, and for the changes after. Studio is incredibly powerful, but it didn't give them that experience. We knew that we could build something impactful for this new group of users from the ground up. We also have a fantastic community of millions of builders, built over five years, who want to keep building in Studio. It became clear we needed to build for both.”

The new FlutterFlow takes builders from prompt to production. Its AI agent handles implementation tasks while builders guide the product, refine the experience, and prepare their applications for release.



Key Features:



One App, iOS + Android: Start with a prompt and get one app that runs natively on iOS and Android.

Built-in Backend + Analytics: A database, authentication, functions, and secrets, plus app analytics, included from the start.

Concurrent Agent Tasks: Work on multiple threads at once, with the agent running several tasks in parallel.

Design-Ready: Polished, production-grade design from the first build.

Conversational Refinement: Guide and refine what the agent builds, and test it on your own phone. Store Deployment: Publish to the App Store and Google Play without leaving FlutterFlow.



Both experiences are available at flutterflow.io. New users can select their preferred development workflow during signup, while existing users can continue in Studio and explore the new FlutterFlow through their current subscription, subject to applicable usage limits.



About FlutterFlow



FlutterFlow is an application development platform that helps people build, launch, and manage software. Through AI-first and visual development experiences, FlutterFlow gives builders different ways to create native mobile applications, connect backend services, test their work, and deploy to stores. Learn more at flutterflow.io.

Contact

Bee Law

FlutterFlow

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at