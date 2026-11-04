Physical AI Empowers Smart Mobility: LUXEED Builds A New Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, Chery Automobile established a global strategic partnership with NVIDIA to conduct joint R&D across high-level driver assistance, in-cabin AI, and robotics, accelerating the industrial deployment of Physical AI. As Physical AI rapidly transitions from virtual models to real-world applications, the automobile is being redefined into an intelligent entity capable of perception, comprehension, and decision-making. On October 21, at the LUXEED Global Brand Launch, the brand introduced its twin flagships-the LLounge MPV and the Stormax SUV. Both models feature state-of-the-art AI smart cabins and advanced intelligent driving technologies, elevating the vehicle from a traditional mode of transport to a truly intuitive mobility partner.





As a next-generation premium intelligent brand, LUXEED takes "Intelligent Redefinition of Luxury and Driving Pleasure" as its core philosophy, delivering groundbreaking smart driving and riding experiences. Powered by an industry-leading World Model for Autonomous Driving, the system integrates data from multi-modal sensors and has undergone tens of millions of iteration training cycles, equipping the vehicles with seamless navigate-on-autopilot capabilities and predictive road awareness.

To ensure stability and reliability for high-level autonomous driving, LUXEED is backed by the high-performance 8397 chip, multi-modal perception, and a human-like memory architecture. The smart cabin integrates eye-tracking, gesture recognition, and environmental sensing. This enables the vehicle not only to interpret complex traffic scenarios but also to perceive occupant needs, proactively adapting to individual preferences and reducing interaction friction-fulfilling premium users' demands for smooth, effortless intelligence.

Beyond in-vehicle AI upgrades, LUXEED is continuously pushing the boundaries of smart luxury amid this AI-driven global expansion. Chery's embodied intelligence brand, AiMOGA, has officially opened global pre-orders for its first home companion robot, MOBO, marking a steady expansion of the group's smart innovation footprint.

As the global premium market shifts from feature competition to experience-driven value, LUXEED moves beyond the traditional vehicle definition. Utilizing the entire vehicle as a mobile intelligent node and relying on Chery's global R&D capabilities, LUXEED delivers a human-centric, full-scenario smart luxury experience tailored for high-net-worth business professionals worldwide.

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LUXEED International

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