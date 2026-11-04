HM Shah To Participate In 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' In Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday.

A 'padyatra' will be organised from Sector-12 to Dayanand Chowk as part of this event, which is being carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the nation to counter the INDIA bloc's campaign against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Tight security arrangements are in place for the Home Minister's visit.

The Home Minister will then travel to Ambala and formally inaugurate the modern Martyrs' Memorial later in the day and tour the entire complex.

This will be the Home Minister's first visit to Ambala Cantt, though it marks his third visit to Ambala overall; he had previously visited twice to address election rallies.

Unlike those earlier occasions, this visit is not for a political platform, but rather to pay tribute to the sacred memory of the immortal heroes of the nation's first war of independence (1857).

This comes as part of Haryana's 60th foundation day celebrations.

On Haryana's 60th Foundation Day, on November 1, Home Minister Shah extended warm greetings, lauding the state's contributions through its soldiers, farmers, and athletes.

Taking to X, the Home Minister said, "Heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on the Foundation Day of Haryana, the land of valour, labour, and prosperity."

"Be it defending the nation on the borders, enhancing the honour of the Tricolour on the sports fields, or setting new benchmarks in agriculture and animal husbandry, Haryana's contribution in every field is unparalleled," he said.

"The state's valiant soldiers, talented athletes, and hardworking farmers have always infused new strength into the nation's pride and prosperity. I pray to God that the state continues to march ahead on the path of progress in this manner," HM Shah added.