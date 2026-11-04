PDM Offers Practical Ideas For Action At Strategic Planning Session With TCI Police Top Brass

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The People's Democratic Movement (PDM) engaged the Commissioner of Police and senior police leadership in frank, constructive discussions at the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force's Strategic Management Retreat stakeholders' meeting, offering practical ideas to strengthen policing and community safety.

The PDM delegation comprised the leader of the opposition, Edwin Astwood; PDM leader, Douglas Parnell; PDM member of parliament for The Bight, Audric Skippings; and secretary general, Mark Fulford.

The engagement demonstrated the party's willingness to recognise progress, raise concerns directly and contribute concrete proposals to the police force's strategic planning.

PDM leader Parnell welcomed the opportunity for open dialogue between police leadership and the opposition. He revisited matters he had previously raised publicly, engaging the police force directly on those concerns and outlining improvements the PDM would like to see in policing across the country.

Among those priorities, he reiterated the need for a local police training centre and a properly equipped firearms range to support officers' professional development, operational readiness and safe, effective firearms training. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring that officers have the equipment, support and resources needed to respond to emerging threats at any hour. Whether on duty or called upon while off duty, officers should have appropriate resources readily available whenever they are required to respond.

The discussion was frank, open and direct, with a focus on practical ideas that could be translated into action.

PDM leader Parnell also highlighted the growing burden of traffic congestion on the public in Providenciales, particularly its implications for emergency response. He raised concerns about residents needing urgent assistance while police vehicles struggle to move through congested roads, alongside issues involving driving standards, roundabout use and motorists' response to emergency vehicles.

Leader of the opposition Astwood commended the police force for its work in addressing the serious crime challenges of recent years and acknowledged improvements in community policing.

Astwood drew attention to changing crime patterns, including brazen robberies affecting shops, bars and their patrons. Reflecting on experiences in Grand Turk South and Salt Cay, he highlighted the impact on businesses and residents, and called for sustained community engagement and attention to young people's involvement in gangs.

The PDM welcomed the Commissioner's invitation for stakeholders to help shape the police force's future direction. The party's participation reflected its commitment to combining scrutiny with constructive engagement, bringing the experiences of communities into discussions with those responsible for their protection.

The PDM will continue to advocate for well-trained, properly equipped officers, responsive policing and safer communities throughout the Turks and Caicos Islands. The PDM focus remains on turning constructive dialogue into practical improvements that the public can see and experience.