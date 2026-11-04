Petropavlivska Borshchahivka Clashes: Parents Of Injured 14-Year-Old Face Scrutiny By Child Services

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Service of Ukraine for Children reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As the service recalled, videos have been circulating on social media showing law enforcement officers escorting an injured teenager out of a property in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. This prompted speculation that the boy might have been inside the building and held there against his will.

To prevent the spread of misinformation, the State Service for Children has provided details of the circumstances established so far.

According to the relevant services, on November 2, the 14-year-old boy went to the site of the mass gathering after school. He said he had learned about the events from a Telegram channel. The teenager climbed onto a fence near the building to film what was happening on his mobile phone.

When people began shaking the fence, the boy lost his balance and fell into the yard. He sustained injuries in the fall. He was then taken inside the building and given medical assistance. His sister was subsequently contacted and came to collect him. The teenager was later taken to a medical facility.

The relevant services received notification of the teenager's hospitalization in the evening of November 2. The boy is being treated at the Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital. According to medical staff, there is no threat to his life or health.

The Child Services Department of the Borshchahivka Village Council visited the family's permanent residence, inspected the living conditions and held a preventive discussion with the parents about the need to ensure their child's safety and prevent him from becoming involved in situations that could endanger his life and health, the service noted.

As Ukrinform reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened criminal proceedings over the events that took place in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on November 2.

According to available information, the events unfolded near a private house used to temporarily accommodate National Guard service members who had returned after going absent without leave (AWOL).

Following the circulation on social media of claims that military personnel were being unlawfully detained there, people gathered near the house. The confrontation escalated into clashes, and gunshots were heard.

As a result, 16 National Guard service members were injured. They were performing their duties outside the building, rather than inside it.

The Slidstvo investigative outlet established that the claims about the alleged unlawful detention of wounded military personnel at the house were spread by 49-year-old Valentyna Moloda. The woman introduced herself as the owner of the Med-Prestige private clinic, which is currently not operating. She arrived in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in an ambulance bearing the clinic's logo.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said that provocative actions had been recorded during the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

SSU identifies around 100 people involved in unrest in Petropavlivska

According to Suspilne, Budanov also spoke with the 14-year-old, who did not give his name but said he had come to the house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka with some“guys.” Budanov called the teenager's sister and asked her to take the boy home. Some time later, she escorted him off the property.

Telegram channels subsequently published a video showing the teenager climbing onto the fence and walking along it before jumping over into the property.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi said that the teenager's parents could face administrative liability under certain circumstances. Vyhivskyi recalled that the teenager had climbed into the building himself and fallen, adding that the minor had been released.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko stressed that the military had not beaten the teenager. He said the boy had climbed a tree himself and fallen. The service members took him inside the building to protect him from protesters who might throw stones at him.

Photo: Suspilne