Imfinzi (Durvalumab) Market Report Covers Key Segments, Regional Developments, And Leading Competitors

Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Imfinzi (durvalumab) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The imfinzi (durvalumab) market is experiencing significant momentum as advancements in cancer treatment continue to evolve. With increasing clinical successes and expanding therapeutic applications, this market is set to grow steadily in the coming years. Below is a detailed look at the market size, key drivers, regional insights, and the factors shaping the future of imfinzi (durvalumab).

Projected Growth and Market Size of Imfinzi (durvalumab)

The imfinzi (durvalumab) market has seen rapid expansion recently and is forecasted to grow from $3.01 million in 2025 to $3.36 million in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This past growth is attributed to the clinical effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors, a rising prevalence of lung cancer, regulatory approvals in oncology, enhanced patient survival rates, and robust investment from pharmaceutical companies. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.11 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.1%. Factors contributing to this future expansion include the development of new cancer indications for durvalumab, broader availability of immunotherapy treatments, increased oncology clinical trials, growing healthcare expenditures in oncology, and progress in combination treatment protocols. Key trends expected to influence the market involve wider adoption of PD-L1 inhibitors, greater use of immunotherapy in lung cancer, growth in combination immuno-oncology regimens, emphasis on biomarker-driven therapies, and expanded applications across various solid tumors.

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Understanding Imfinzi (durvalumab) and Its Therapeutic Role

Imfinzi (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody designed as an immunotherapy agent that blocks programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), a protein utilized by tumors to escape immune system detection. This drug is approved for treating several cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, biliary tract cancer, and advanced urothelial carcinoma, making it a vital component of modern cancer therapy.

Rising Cancer Incidence as a Key Market Driver for Imfinzi (durvalumab)

An increasing number of cancer cases worldwide is a major factor propelling the demand for imfinzi (durvalumab). Cancer involves the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells that can invade healthy tissues. The rise in cancer prevalence is primarily linked to an aging global population, since cancer risks increase with age, as well as lifestyle factors such as smoking, unhealthy diets, and obesity. Durvalumab helps combat cancer by inhibiting PD-L1, thus allowing the immune system to better detect and fight tumor cells. For example, in May 2024, the National Cancer Institute (NIH) reported that the United States had 18.1 million cancer survivors in 2022, with projections indicating this number will increase to 22.5 million by 2032. This growing patient base underscores the expanding market potential for imfinzi (durvalumab).

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Personalized Medicine's Growing Role in Driving Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Expansion

The increasing focus on personalized medicine is another significant factor boosting the imfinzi (durvalumab) market. Personalized medicine customizes treatment plans based on individual patient characteristics such as genetics, environment, and lifestyle, aiming to maximize effectiveness and reduce side effects. Advances in genomic research, molecular biology, precision diagnostics, and demand for targeted therapies have accelerated this approach. Imfinzi (durvalumab) supports personalized cancer treatment by targeting PD-L1 and tailoring immunotherapy based on tumor biology and patient immune profiles, leading to improved outcomes. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition noted that in 2022, 34% of FDA-approved new drugs were personalized medicines, and over the preceding eight years, at least 25% of new drugs annually fell into this category. This rising trend in personalized healthcare is expected to continue driving market growth.

Regional Market Overview Highlighting Imfinzi (durvalumab) Trends

In 2025, North America held the leading position in the imfinzi (durvalumab) market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Report Covers Key Segments, Regional Developments, and Leading Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 05, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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