Change Dimensions, Shape The World And Land The Jump In Ukrainian Game 'We Are Eva', Out Now On Consoles

Alchemy Games brings studio Totally Normal Creature's celebrated dimension-hopping precision platformer to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch for just $4.99

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemy Games announced today that We Are Eva has landed on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Alchemy Games handled the console port and publishing for the title.

At the heart of We Are Eva is dimensional travel. Players move through several worlds at will, and each one plays by its own rules: one world might not let you breathe while another lets you fly. Eva exists in all of them at once, so every jump becomes a decision about which world to be in. Every death reshuffles the level, which means no two attempts play the same.

Since its PC debut in June 2023, We Are Eva, created by Ukrainian indie studio Totally Normal Creature, has won players over on Steam with tight controls, vibrant pixel art and a narrator with plenty of opinions, who knows she lives inside a video game and talks straight to the player, commenting on jumps and keeping a close eye on how many times you have fallen. Built for players who love a challenge, with a sense of humor that makes every retry easier to take, it is a great addition to any console library at $4.99.

About the Game

- Hop Between Dimensions. Travel through several worlds at will, each with its own rules, and switch mid-jump to reach your goal and land tricky jumps.

- Levels That Change When You Fail. Every death rearranges the level, so each attempt brings a new route and new surprises.

- A Heroine With Opinions. Eva breaks the fourth wall, teases the player and narrates the whole adventure with sarcasm and charm.

- Precision Platforming. Tight controls, a double jump and wall grabs, with the challenge built for retries.

- Vibrant Pixel Art. Colourful worlds that look as good on a TV as they do on a handheld.

- Dynamic Soundtrack. Every dimension has its own music, and it changes as you move between them.

- Just $4.99. A low barrier to entry for one of Steam's best-reviewed precision platformers.

Game Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Release Date: November 4th, 2026

Price: USD $4.99 / EUR €4.79 / GBP £3.99 / BRL R$16.99 / CAD $4.99 / JP ¥749

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Alchemy Games

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We Are Eva Trailer

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Change Dimensions, Shape the World and Land the Jump in Ukrainian game 'We Are Eva', Out Now on Consoles News Provided By Alchemy Games November 05, 2026, 00:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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