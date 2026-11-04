Koku Inc. Opens Tokyo's Kozushima To International Travelers For The First Time

A golden mikoshi shrine is carried into the sea during a summer festival in Tokyo's Izu Islands.

Kozushima's dark skies make stargazing one of the island's signature after-dark experiences.

Fresh local seafood is a highlight of a Kozushima stay, from the day's catch to island-style side dishes.

Tokyo Islands Explorer makes Kozushima bookable at last: its first package, a private entire-house stay with round-trip ferry, is live now, with more to follow.

- Eibu SatoTOKYO, JAPAN, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Koku Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Eibu Sato) has opened Kozushima, one of Tokyo's nine Izu Islands, to international travelers for the first time. The island is now bookable from start to finish through Tokyo Islands, the company's English-language travel platform, and its booking site Tokyo Islands Explorer, with round-trip ferry and accommodation combined in a single online reservation. The first package, the Kozushima Ocean & Stars Retreat, is available now, and more Kozushima packages are on the way.The Ocean & Stars Retreat pairs round-trip ferry from Tokyo with a private, entire-house stay on the island. As of October 31, 2026, it is priced from ¥50,200 to ¥111,140 per adult, depending on season, ferry class, and group size. Prices are subject to change.An Island the Gods Were Said to ChooseKozushima sits in the Izu Islands, the volcanic chain that belongs to Tokyo Metropolis yet feels worlds away from the city. At its center rises Mt. Tenjo, long associated in local lore with the gods of the Izu Islands, who were said to gather here. Around the island, clear cobalt water meets white-sand coves, and after sunset the sky fills with stars, a rare sight this close to one of the world's largest cities. Island life still turns on old traditions, including summer festivals in which a golden mikoshi shrine is carried straight into the sea. Travelers reach Kozushima from central Tokyo by sea, or by a short flight to Kozushima Airport.What Travelers Can Do on KozushimaA climb up Mt. Tenjo takes about 1 hour to the summit on easy, well-marked trails, and the view at the top rewards every step. For those with more time, the crater loop is the island's signature hike. Starting at the trailhead, the full route takes about five hours, including the descent. The route passes Urasabaku, a desert of white sand; Hairanaigasawa, the serene spot remembered as the meeting place of the island gods; and Fudoike, a heart-shaped sacred pond with a dragon god enshrined at its center. When Fudoike dries up, its basin becomes covered in soft moss, creating a quiet, enchanting landscape that is a hidden gem for those who know where to look.Back at sea level, Kozushima is built for slow days: swimming and snorkeling in clear water in summer, short walks to the beach, fresh island seafood, and evenings spent watching the sun drop into the ocean. A seaside hot spring sits a few minutes from the house, and the island's dark skies make simply looking up one of the best things to do after dark.The First Package: Kozushima Ocean & Stars RetreatAt the heart of the first package is Anchor, a private entire-house rental that opened in 2023 and welcomes just one group per day. The house sleeps up to eight across three bedrooms, one Japanese-style and two Western, with a full kitchen, spacious living areas, a balcony, and a garden where guests can barbecue. It is a 10-minute walk from Maehama Port and about five minutes on foot from the beach, with a supermarket, restaurants, and a post office all close by.Private, self-catering stay: the whole house to one group, suited to families or groups of friends, with Wi-Fi and a washer-dryer for longer trips.Round-trip ferry included: ferry and accommodation are bundled into one booking, with multiple departure options from Tokyo.Your own pace: one night and two days or more, self-guided, with no fixed itinerary and no tour escort.Optional extras: barbecue charcoal is available on-site for a small fee, and a hot spring is a short drive away.Travelers can book the Kozushima Ocean and Stars Retreat directly online."We built this package so that Kozushima feels effortless to reach and simple to book," said Eibu Sato, President of Koku Inc., which operates Tokyo Islands Explorer. "You get the whole house to yourselves, the ferry is already arranged, and the rest of the trip, the hike, the beaches, the stars, is yours to shape."More Kozushima Packages to ComeThe Ocean & Stars Retreat is the first of several Kozushima offerings Koku Inc. plans to add to Tokyo Islands Explorer, from additional stays to guided experiences, as the company continues to open Tokyo's Izu Islands to international travelers one island at a time.Trip DetailsPackage name: Kozushima Ocean & Stars Retreat – Private House Stay with Round-Trip FerryAccommodation: Anchor, a private entire-house rental (up to 8 guests, 3 bedrooms)Duration: 1 night, 2 days or more, self-guided (no tour escort)Departure point: Tokyo (multiple options)Destination: Kozushima, Tokyo PrefectureIncluded: Round-trip ferry, private-house accommodation, and applicable taxes (room only; kitchen available)Price: ¥50,200–¥111,140 per adult, depending on season, ferry class, and group sizeTravel period: September 28, 2026 onwardBooking:About Tokyo Islands ExplorerTokyo Islands Explorer offers tour packages to the Tokyo Islands, including ferry-and-stay combinations and standalone ferry bookings across Tokyo's nine outlying islands: Izu Oshima, Toshima, Niijima, Shikinejima, Kozushima, Miyakejima, Mikurashima, Hachijojima, and Aogashima. It is operated by Koku Inc., which has worked on inbound tourism to the Izu Islands for more than a decade, launching the“Tokyo Islands” travel-media platform in 2014 and developing Tokai Kisen's multilingual ferry-ticketing system in 2016. Over the past year the company has helped more than 2,000 international travelers reach the islands.Video: Tokyo's Secret Volcanic Islands: Less Than Two Hours From Central TokyoAbout Koku Inc.Company Name: Koku Inc. / 株式会社コクRegistration Number: Tokyo Governor Registered Travel Agency No. 2-8991Address: WTC Annex 11F, 2-3-8 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0013, JapanRepresentative: Eibu SatoCertified Domestic Travel Services Manager: Ai Nakagawa

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Koku Inc. / Tokyo Islands Explorer

+81 50-1724-5244

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Koku Inc. Opens Tokyo's Kozushima to International Travelers for the First Time News Provided By Koku Inc. November 05, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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