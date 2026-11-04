Stress Isn't Always About What's Happening Right Now

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When stress hits, most people look at what's happening right now: deadlines, bills, headlines. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard asks readers to look further back.

National Stress Awareness Day, observed annually on the first Wednesday of November, arrives in a year many Americans have found especially stressful. In a March survey of 2,000 U.S. adults by Talker Research, 35% chose“stressful” as their word for 2026, ahead of“challenging” at 32%. The day is a timely occasion to consider the book's central idea: that past experiences may drive present-day reactions without a person realizing it.

In Dianetics, Mr. Hubbard presents what he describes as a previously unknown part of the mind, the reactive mind, which stores painful experiences that can affect a person's reactions and emotions without their awareness. In contrast, he describes the analytical mind as the part that observes, thinks and makes rational decisions.

Mr. Hubbard presents Dianetics as a way to understand these two aspects of the mind and apply techniques to help eliminate the negative influences caused by the reactive mind. The book invites readers to look beyond the circumstances of a stressful reaction and discover the role earlier experiences play.

“When people experience stress, they often look at what's happening in their lives right now to understand why they're feeling the way they do,” said Josie Gibson, a Dianetics spokesperson.“Dianetics explores how earlier experiences may drive present reactions and introduces readers to Mr. Hubbard's discovery of the reactive mind. We encourage anyone experiencing uncomfortable stress to read the book and explore its principles for themselves.”

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Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc., located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications' award-winning, state-of-the-art facility serves geographic regions including North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

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