Zentribase Launches All-In-One Multi-Brand Saas & Finops Portal For US Agencies And Multi-Merchant Businesses

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SaaS platform offers white-label client portals, contract automation, and payment management for freelancers and multi-brand businesses.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A US-headquartered multi-brand SaaS and operations platform, today announced the availability of its unified client portal engine. Engineered specifically for freelancers, digital agencies, and multi-merchant businesses operating across multiple brand fronts, ZentriBase streamlines client agreements, payment processing, and dispute evidence within a single customizable workspace.Managing isolated client touchpoints and separate payment gateways often creates severe administrative overhead. ZentriBase solves this through a multi-tenant, white-label architecture with an easily adaptable front end, allowing companies to deliver custom-branded client portals while maintaining centralized financial control.Purpose-Built Infrastructure for Agencies, Freelancers & Multi-Brand Merchants:ZentriBase delivers an all-in-one operational suite designed to optimize multi-brand management:White-Label Client Portals: Complete front-end customization allowing agencies to brand domains, logos, colors, and user interfaces without code complexity.Isolated Multi-Brand Workspaces: Manage multiple independent brand identities, team permissions, and client accounts under a single master profile.Payment Gateway Integration: Connect directly with major payment providers (Stripe, PayPal, Authorize, Square) to keep client payments flowing while ZentriBase organizes agreement logs and transaction histories.Contract & NDA Automation: Digital signature workflows and SHA-256 document integrity tracking to execute legally binding client agreements effortlessly.Dispute Evidence & Chargeback Protection: Automated compilation of signed contracts, activity logs, and payment records into exportable packages to resolve chargebacks quickly."Running multiple client accounts or brand fronts shouldn't require juggling disconnected software," said a spokesperson for ZentriBase. "ZentriBase gives US freelancers, growing agencies, and multi-merchant businesses a single white-label platform to manage contract execution, customized client portals, and payment tracking in one place."For more information about ZentriBase or to start a 14-day trial, visitAbout ZentriBase:ZentriBase is a multi-brand SaaS and client portal platform based in the United States. Designed for agencies, freelancers, and multi-merchant enterprises, ZentriBase provides white-label portal solutions, contract automation, payment management, and dispute evidence compilation across isolated brand workspaces.Media Contact:Media Relations TeamZentriBase

Chris Adam

Zentribase

+1 804-223-0291

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ZentriBase Launches All-in-One Multi-Brand SaaS & FinOps Portal for US Agencies and Multi-Merchant Businesses News Provided By Resoltives November 05, 2026, 00:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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