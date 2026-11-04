Recent Infasurf Market Analysis By The Business Research Company Highlights Upcoming Industry Trends And Projections

Infasurf Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Recent Infasurf Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Understanding the Infasurf Market and Its Growth Potential

The Infasurf market is closely tied to advancements in neonatal healthcare and the increasing challenges associated with preterm births. As healthcare systems expand their capabilities and awareness of infant respiratory conditions grows, the demand for effective surfactant therapies like Infasurf is gaining momentum. Let's explore the market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and other critical factors shaping this vital healthcare segment.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Infasurf Market

The Infasurf market has experienced notable growth historically due to several key factors, including the high rates of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome, proven effectiveness of surfactant replacement therapy, expansion of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), improved survival rates for premature infants, and widespread hospital adoption of surfactant therapies. Looking ahead, the market's growth is expected to continue, supported by rising global preterm birth rates, increased spending on neonatal healthcare, better access to NICU care, innovations in surfactant formulations, and expanding neonatal care infrastructure worldwide. Key trends anticipated in this period include greater use of natural lung surfactants, continued growth in preterm birth rates, enhancements in neonatal intensive care protocols, early respiratory distress interventions, and the standardization of surfactant therapy for newborns.

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What Infasurf Is and How It Works

Infasurf is a natural lung surfactant derived from bovine lungs, primarily used to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It contains essential phospholipids such as dipalmitoyl phosphatidylcholine, which function to reduce surface tension within the lungs. This reduction facilitates better gas exchange and improves lung function, which is critical for infants born before their lungs have fully developed.

Main Factor Contributing to Infasurf Market Expansion

The rising number of premature births worldwide is a major driver for the Infasurf market's growth. Defined as births occurring before 37 weeks of gestation, preterm deliveries can cause numerous health complications, including respiratory problems and developmental delays. The increase in preterm births is influenced by factors such as higher maternal ages, more multiple pregnancies resulting from assisted reproductive technologies, and complications like chronic health issues and infections during pregnancy. Infasurf (calfactant) is administered directly to the lungs of these infants to mitigate respiratory distress syndrome by lowering lung surface tension and enhancing lung function. For example, a report from the University of Bristol in October 2024 highlights that approximately one in 13 births in the UK is preterm, amounting to over 50,000 cases each year. Despite preventive efforts, preterm birth rates continue to climb, strengthening the demand for products like Infasurf.

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How Rising Healthcare Expenditure Supports Infasurf Market Growth

An increase in healthcare spending is expected to drive the Infasurf market forward. Healthcare expenditure includes funds allocated by individuals, governments, insurance providers, and other stakeholders to support medical services and products. Growth in healthcare spending is largely driven by an aging population, technological advancements, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and greater demand for healthcare services. Infasurf contributes to cost savings by reducing the need for prolonged hospital stays and complex respiratory treatments for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, thereby improving the cost-effectiveness of neonatal care. For instance, the Office for National Statistics in the UK reported a 5.6% rise in healthcare spending between 2022 and 2023, reaching about $317.63 billion (£292 billion) in 2023. This upward trend in healthcare investment supports the expansion of the Infasurf market.

Increasing Awareness of Infant Respiratory Conditions Boosts Infasurf Demand

Growing awareness about respiratory disorders affecting infants is another important factor driving demand for Infasurf. These disorders, often a result of underdeveloped lungs or birth complications, affect newborns' breathing and lung function. Causes contributing to the prevalence of these conditions include rising preterm birth rates, maternal health challenges, environmental influences, higher cesarean delivery rates, and improved diagnostic technologies. Infasurf, through surfactant replacement therapy, helps improve lung function and oxygenation in premature infants by lowering lung surface tension and facilitating effective gas exchange. For example, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September 2024, between 58,000 and 80,000 children under five years old in the US are hospitalized annually due to RSV infection, with infants being especially vulnerable. This heightened awareness of respiratory challenges in infants is fueling greater utilization of Infasurf.

Regional Outlook and Market Share in the Infasurf Industry

In 2025, North America is projected to hold the largest share of the Infasurf market, reflecting its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of neonatal therapies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding neonatal care facilities and increasing healthcare investments. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global Infasurf market trends.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

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. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

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. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Recent Infasurf Market Analysis by The Business Research Company Highlights Upcoming Industry Trends and Projections News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 05, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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