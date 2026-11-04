JOBY Stock Rises After Hours On Q3 Revenue Beat, Advances Final Stages Of FAA Certification For EVTOL



Stages one through three of the five-stage process towards certification are now complete.

Joby posted $55 million in revenue for the third quarter, primarily from its Blade passenger transportation business. Bevirt added that manufacturing output increased, with 17 aircraft now in production.

Shares of Joby Aviation rose roughly 7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the electric air-taxi developer reported third-quarter revenue that topped expectations and raised its full-year outlook while detailing further progress in achieving Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification for its S4 eVTOL.

JOBY Revenue Beat, Raised Outlook

Joby posted $55 million in revenue for the quarter, primarily from its Blade passenger transportation business, which carried more than 44,000 passengers. That figure exceeded analyst estimates of $39.21 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook by 15% to a range of $135 million to $140 million. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments stood at $2.2 billion as of Sept. 30, including roughly $128 million in net proceeds from an at-the-market equity program during the quarter. Net loss in the quarter narrowed to $211.8 million from $401.2 million a year earlier. Joby expects second-half cash use of $385 million to $415 million.

FAA Certification Progress

Founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said the company made“important progress on the fifth and final stage of certification, completing a wide range of 'for credit' testing with the FAA.”

Stages one through three of the five-stage process for S4 certification are complete. As of Oct. 30, the company said that it has completed 83% of its efforts at stage 4 completion, while the FAA has done 78%. The company has also begun efforts towards stage 5, it noted.

Bevirt added that manufacturing output increased, with 17 aircraft now in production and work orders released to begin the 18th from the Marina line. Output across eight core manufacturing shops rose 37% from the first to the third quarter, while the proportion of articles with recorded nonconformance fell 38%. Toyota production engineers continue to work alongside Joby teams in California.

Autonomy And Defense Updates

Joby's J208 aircraft completed what the company described as the first fully autonomous flight of a civilian aircraft across the United States in the quarter. Autonomy-focused contracts with the U.S. Air Force expanded to nearly $37 million, up from nearly $20 million, with the contract ceiling for operational testing raised from $5 million to $50 million, the company said.

The company's plans to acquire defense tech firm Resonant Sciences are progressing, with a deal closing expected in early 2027 and intended to create a dedicated defense business.

How Did JOBY Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around JOBY stock jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that JOBY's worth is pinned on the demand for short-range flights.

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Another opined that the certification process is“going to take time.”

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JOBY stock has dropped 62% year-to-date.

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