Legendary Tennis Coach Rick Macci And Harvard-Trained Neurologist Dr. Nivedita Jerath Unveil Neuroscience Behind Championship Performance In New Book

MENAFN - GetNews) New Release, No Weak Layer, Introduces Nine Layers of Lasting Success, Combining Elite Coaching Insights, Neuroscience, Mental Toughness, and Independent Thinking

ORLANDO, FL - November 4, 2026 - What distinguishes extraordinary performers from the rest? Is it natural talent, disciplined practice, mental toughness, or the ability to think independently under pressure? Legendary tennis coach Rick Macci and Harvard-trained neurologist Dr. Nivedita U. Jerath, MD, MS, explore these questions in their new book, No Weak Layer: The Neuroscience of Champions and the Nine Layers of Lasting Success, offering a multidisciplinary perspective on the science and principles behind sustained achievement.

Bringing together decades of championship coaching experience and professional expertise in neurology, the authors present a comprehensive framework for understanding how individuals develop excellence, overcome limitations, and maintain high performance. The book challenges the conventional belief that success depends on one exceptional characteristic, emphasizing instead the importance of developing multiple interconnected strengths.

Rick Macci, a seven-time USPTA Coach of the Year and USPTA Hall of Fame inductee, has played a significant role in developing some of tennis's most recognized champions, including Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, and Jennifer Capriati. His influential contribution to the early development of the Williams sisters was portrayed in the acclaimed film King Richard.

Co-author Dr. Nivedita Jerath brings a scientific perspective informed by her background in neurology, neuromuscular medicine, and research. A Harvard-trained physician and former Director of Neuromuscular Medicine, Dr. Jerath examines how the brain and nervous system influence motor learning, performance, adaptation, and decision-making. Her contribution connects neurological principles with the practical demands of achieving excellence.

At the heart of No Weak Layer is a nine-layer framework exploring the interconnected foundations of lasting success. These include natural abilities, passion, mindset, technical mastery, coaching, teamwork, disciplined practice, consistency, and character. The authors explain how weaknesses in any of these areas can affect overall performance, while continuous development across all nine layers can help individuals build a stronger foundation for achievement.

One of the book's central concepts is the Intelligent Edge -the ability to anticipate challenges, adapt to changing circumstances, think independently, and make effective decisions under pressure. Using examples from elite tennis and insights into human performance, Rick Macci and Dr. Jerath explore why technical proficiency alone may not be enough to distinguish top performers. The ability to recognize opportunities, adjust strategies, and develop original solutions can provide an additional competitive advantage.

Beyond championship tennis, the book addresses the everyday disciplines that contribute to personal and professional growth. It examines repetition, setbacks, self-doubt, recovery, sacrifice, and the consistent decisions required to transform potential into measurable progress.

By combining elite sports coaching principles with accessible neuroscience, No Weak Layer offers perspectives relevant to athletes, coaches, entrepreneurs, business leaders, students, parents, and individuals interested in personal development, leadership, and peak performance.

The authors also extend the book's central philosophy through a companion reflection journal featuring motivational Macci-isms, guided exercises, and opportunities for personal reflection. The journal is designed to help readers translate the nine-layer success framework into practical daily habits and intentional personal development.

Rather than presenting success as the product of a single talent or achievement, Rick Macci and Dr. Jerath emphasize that lasting excellence requires a complete foundation built through continuous learning, disciplined execution, adaptability, and character.

With its combination of championship coaching experience and neurological insight, No Weak Layer: The Neuroscience of Champions and the Nine Layers of Lasting Success offers a fresh perspective on the relationship between the brain, human potential, and sustained performance.

Book Availability

Book Title: No Weak Layer: The Neuroscience of Champions and the Nine Layers of Lasting Success

Authors: Dr. Nivedita U. Jerath, MD, MS, and Rick Macci

Availability Date: November 8, 2026

Purchase Link:

About the Authors

Rick Macci is an internationally recognized tennis coach, motivational speaker, author, and USPTA Hall of Fame inductee. With more than four decades of coaching experience, he has contributed to the development of numerous elite tennis players and continues to share his expertise in athletic development and performance.

Dr. Nivedita U. Jerath, MD, MS, is a Harvard-trained neurologist, neuromuscular medicine specialist, researcher, and author. Her professional work focuses on neurological function, the nervous system, and the relationship between scientific understanding, independent thinking, and human perform.

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