Metal Detectors Pro Announces GER Titan 500 Price And Explains Key Features For Buyers

(MENAFN- GetNews)

"GER Titan 500 Price: Features, Value & Buying Guide"Explore the GER Titan 500 price, included accessories, four search systems, advertised depth and range, warranty, and whether it's worth buying. United States of America - November 4, 2026 - If you're researching the GER Titan 500 price, you've probably noticed that the Titan 500 Smart costs considerably more than an ordinary hobby metal detector. That raises an important question: What exactly are you getting for your money? The GER Detect Titan 500 Smart is a professional long range exploration device marketed for searching for gold, precious metals, buried treasures, diamonds, and gemstones. Unlike conventional entry-level metal detectors, it combines several manufacturer-described search systems, selectable target categories, depth-estimation functions, and a touchscreen interface. At Metal Detectors Pro, the GER Titan 500 Smart is currently listed at $3,950, compared with a displayed list price of $4,298. But price alone doesn't determine whether a detector is worth buying. Before investing nearly $4,000 in professional detection equipment, it's important to understand its features, included accessories, advertised detection capabilities, warranty, and limitations. In this guide, we'll break down the GER Titan 500 Smart price, explain what you're paying for, and help you decide whether this detector fits your exploration goals. 1. How Much Does the GER Titan 500 Smart Cost? The GER Titan 500 Smart price is currently $3,950 at Metal Detectors Pro, based on the published online listing. Here's a breakdown of the advertised pricing:

Pricing Details Amount Listed retail price $4,298 Current selling price $3,950 Advertised savings $348 Approximate discount 8% Manufacturer-listed price Approximately $4,000

Prices are subject to change, and promotional discounts may be available at different times.

When comparing offers from different retailers, be sure you're looking at the same Titan 500 Smart model and accessory package.

Also review shipping charges, applicable taxes, payment options, and warranty coverage before ordering.

Buying tip: The lowest advertised price is not necessarily the best overall value if important accessories, support, or warranty services are excluded.

2. What Makes the GER Titan 500 Smart Different From a Regular Metal Detector?

A conventional metal detector generally uses electromagnetic induction to detect nearby metallic objects.

The GER Titan 500 Smart is marketed differently.

GER Detect describes it as a multi-system long-range exploration device intended for investigating several target categories, including gold, precious metals, diamonds, and gemstones.

Its advertised features include:



Four integrated search and analysis systems.

Gold and precious-metal search settings.

Diamond and gemstone search settings.

A dedicated depth-determination function.

Adjustable forward search range.

Selectable soil conditions.

A touchscreen interface.

Six operating languages. Portable equipment and included accessories.

These features help explain the product's positioning in the professional exploration equipment market.

However, an important distinction must be made: the number of search modes and the advertised search range do not independently establish detection accuracy.

Buyers should evaluate the underlying sensing technology and documented test results before assuming the Titan 500 Smart will outperform a conventional metal detector.

3. Four Search Systems: What Are You Paying For?

One of the Titan 500 Smart's main selling points is its combination of four manufacturer-described search systems.

Instead of offering a single general-purpose operating mode, the device provides several categories intended for different exploration objectives.

Gold and Precious Metals Search System

This system is marketed for searching for gold and other valuable metallic materials.

GER Detect lists raw gold, buried gold, silver, platinum, and additional metal categories among the device's intended targets.

For buyers interested in gold exploration, this is one of the model's most relevant features.

However, selecting a gold category does not guarantee that a detected indication represents gold.

Diamond Search System

The Titan 500 Smart includes a manufacturer-described system for diamond exploration.

This feature is part of what differentiates its advertised applications from conventional electromagnetic metal detectors.

Diamonds are not metallic targets, and reliable remote identification of buried diamonds requires scientific evidence supporting the device's sensing method.

Buyers should request controlled test results before relying on this function for diamond exploration.

Gemstone Search System

GER Detect advertises selectable categories for 18 gemstone types, including sapphire, emerald, ruby, topaz, and amethyst.

This provides additional search options within the device's interface.

However, selecting a gemstone type is not equivalent to independently demonstrating that the instrument can identify that material underground.

Depth Determination and Analysis System

The fourth system is intended to estimate the depth of a suspected underground target.

According to the manufacturer, depth information can be presented in meters and centimeters.

This may appeal to customers who want additional information before deciding whether further investigation is justified.

However, a displayed depth is an estimate rather than a confirmed burial depth.

Its accuracy should be evaluated using known targets under controlled conditions.

Are Four Search Systems Better Than One?

Not necessarily.

Multiple systems may provide operational flexibility, but the real value depends on whether each function can reliably accomplish the buyer's intended task.

For serious exploration, demonstrated performance matters more than the number of menu options.

4. GER Titan 500 Smart Detection Depth: Is 120 Meters Worth Paying For?

One of the most prominent specifications associated with the Titan 500 Smart is its manufacturer-advertised maximum search depth of 120 meters, approximately 394 feet.

This is a major reason the device attracts interest from buyers researching deep gold detectors.

But what does that specification actually mean?

Understanding the 120-Meter Depth Claim

GER Detect publishes 120 meters as the model's maximum search depth.

However, this figure should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the detector can locate every type of gold target at that depth.

For example, a small gold nugget and a large buried metallic object present very different detection challenges.

The publicly available manufacturer specifications do not establish consistent detection of concealed gold targets at 120 meters through independent controlled testing.

What Affects Detection Depth?

For established electromagnetic and geophysical technologies, important factors include:



Target size and composition.

Burial depth and orientation.

Soil mineralization.

Ground conductivity.

Sensor design.

Environmental interference. Measurement and survey procedures.

The effect of these factors on the Titan 500 Smart depends on its actual sensing mechanism.

Is the Advertised Depth Worth the Price?

If deep underground exploration is your primary objective, the 120-meter specification may be an important reason you're considering this model.

However, before paying for that advertised capability, ask for documented tests showing successful detection of concealed targets at known depths.

The value of a depth specification depends on its demonstrated reliability, not simply how impressive the number appears.

5. Titan 500 Smart Long-Range Search: Understanding the 3,000-Meter Specification

Another major selling point is the Titan 500 Smart's advertised maximum forward search range of 3,000 meters, approximately 1.86 miles.

GER Detect describes adjustable forward search settings ranging from 100 meters to 3,000 meters.

This feature is marketed toward customers investigating large properties and open terrain.

Search Range vs. Detection Depth

These specifications describe two different dimensions.

Specification Manufacturer-Advertised Maximum Forward search range 3,000 meters Underground search depth 120 meters

Search range refers to the claimed horizontal distance from the operator.

Search depth refers to the claimed vertical distance beneath the surface.

Neither figure independently demonstrates that a buried target can be reliably located.

Is Long-Range Detection Useful for Large Properties?

A device capable of reliably locating targets across large areas could offer practical advantages.

However, extraordinary long-range precious-metal detection claims require rigorous independent testing.

Buyers should not assume that selecting a 3,000-meter range guarantees the detection of gold at that distance.

For large-area exploration, geological research, mapping, systematic surveying, and independent verification remain essential.

6. Touchscreen Display and User Interface: What Do You Get?

Beyond its advertised detection systems, part of the GER Titan 500 Smart cost relates to its electronic controls and user interface.

The manufacturer describes a full-color touchscreen designed to provide access to search settings and operating functions.

The interface supports six languages:



English

German

French

Spanish

Italian Arabic

This multilingual configuration may be useful for customers operating equipment internationally.

The device also provides selectable soil conditions and other configuration options.

Why the Interface Matters

An organized interface can make equipment easier to configure and help operators maintain consistent settings.

For professional fieldwork, usability is important because complicated procedures can lead to operational mistakes.

However, a sophisticated display should not be confused with independently verified detection performance.

7. Soil Selection Features: Is the Titan 500 Smart Designed for Different Terrains?

GER Detect markets the Titan 500 Smart with selectable ground profiles for different soil conditions.

These include categories such as:



Clay soil.

Sandy ground.

Mineralized soil.

Rocky terrain. Other geological environments.

The manufacturer describes these settings as part of the device's adaptability to different search locations.

For buyers working across varied landscapes, adjustable settings may be a desirable feature.

Why Ground Conditions Matter

With established metal detection and geophysical technologies, soil properties can significantly influence measurement quality.

For example, mineralized soil may interfere with electromagnetic responses, while conductive clay can affect certain geophysical surveying methods.

The presence of soil-selection settings does not, by itself, prove that a device can reliably detect gold in every environment.

Buyers should look for documented field results in terrain similar to their intended search location.

8. What Accessories Are Included in the GER Titan 500 Smart Price?

When evaluating the Titan 500 Smart price, the included equipment package deserves attention.

According to the published product listing, the standard package includes:

Included Item Purpose Main detector unit Central operating equipment Charger Battery charging Vehicle charger Charging option for travel Signal enhancer Manufacturer-supplied accessory Super antenna Manufacturer-described search accessory Recipient antenna Additional antenna accessory Safety box Equipment storage and transportation Unit holder Supporting accessory CD and documentation Product information and instructions Warranty documentation Applicable warranty information

The exact package contents should be confirmed with the retailer before purchase.

Why Included Accessories Matter

With specialized equipment, accessories can affect the total purchase cost.

A package that includes the required chargers, antennas, carrying case, and documentation may be more convenient than one requiring separate purchases.

Before ordering, verify that the accessories shown in the listing are included and compatible with the model being purchased.

9. Two-Year Warranty: An Important Part of the Titan 500 Smart Value

The GER Titan 500 Smart is advertised with a two-year warranty.

For buyers investing approximately $4,000 in specialized equipment, warranty coverage is an important purchasing consideration.

Professional detectors contain electronic components, batteries, connectors, and accessories that may require service over time.

Before purchasing, confirm:



When the warranty period begins.

Which components are covered.

Whether batteries and accessories have different coverage.

How repair or replacement requests are handled.

Whether shipping costs apply to warranty service. Which party provides technical assistance.

A warranty is valuable, but buyers should understand its specific terms rather than assuming every issue is covered.

10. GER Titan 500 Smart vs. Cheaper Gold Detectors: What Is the Difference?

Why purchase a $3,950 Titan 500 Smart when conventional gold detectors are available at lower prices?

The answer depends on what you're trying to accomplish.

A dedicated VLF or Pulse Induction gold detector is designed around established electromagnetic detection principles.

The Titan 500 Smart, by comparison, is marketed as a long-range multi-category exploration platform.

Feature GER Titan 500 Smart Conventional Gold Detector Product positioning Multi-system long-range exploration Direct metallic target detection Primary advertised targets Gold, precious metals, diamonds, gemstones Metallic objects, including gold Operating technology Manufacturer-described long-range systems Established VLF or PI technology Search range Advertised up to 3,000 m Depends on detector and target Search depth Advertised up to 120 m Depends on target, coil, and conditions Target-specific settings Multiple selectable categories Discrimination and Target ID on suitable models Small nugget detection Requires demonstrated testing Specialized gold models available Independent performance evaluation Request controlled testing Can be tested with known metallic targets

Which Offers Better Value?

For customers primarily searching for small natural gold nuggets, a specialized VLF or PI detector may be a more suitable investment.

For customers specifically interested in the Titan 500 Smart's advertised long-range exploration functions and selectable target categories, its feature package may be worth investigating.

However, the higher price should not be taken as evidence of superior detection accuracy.

11. Is the GER Titan 500 Smart Worth $3,950?

Whether the Titan 500 Smart is worth its asking price depends on your goals and the evidence available for its performance.

Reasons Buyers Consider the Titan 500 Smart

The product offers several manufacturer-described features that may appeal to exploration enthusiasts:



Multiple search and analysis systems.

Selectable metal and gemstone categories.

Adjustable long-range settings.

Depth-estimation functionality.

Multilingual touchscreen operation.

Soil-selection options.

Included accessories. Two-year warranty.

These features help explain the model's market positioning and selling price.

Questions to Ask Before Buying

The most important questions are not limited to how many systems the detector includes.

You should also ask:

Has the equipment demonstrated reliable detection of concealed targets in controlled tests?

Can the manufacturer explain the sensing method used for gold and gemstone identification?

How often does the device produce false-positive indications?

Can it distinguish the intended target from other materials?

Has depth accuracy been independently evaluated?

Are the results repeatable across different soil conditions?

Would a conventional metal detector or geophysical instrument better serve the project?

Our Assessment

The Titan 500 Smart offers a substantial advertised feature package for buyers researching long-range exploration equipment.

However, the available product specifications alone do not establish that its extraordinary search-depth, long-range, or gemstone-identification claims are independently verified.

The strongest reason to buy any professional detector is demonstrated suitability for your search objective-not simply the number of features advertised.

12. Where Can You Buy the GER Titan 500 Smart in the USA?

For U.S. customers, buying from a domestic retailer provides an identifiable business contact for questions about pricing, shipping, and support.

Metal Detectors Pro is a U.S.-based professional metal detector retailer located in Cary, North Carolina.

Our online store lists the GER Detect Titan 500 Smart and provides information about its advertised features, equipment package, and purchasing options.

Customers can review current pricing and contact our team with questions before placing an order.

Why Shop at Metal Detectors Pro?

We aim to make the purchasing process straightforward by providing:



Published product specifications.

Competitive advertised pricing.

Information about included accessories.

Available payment options.

Product warranty information.

Customer support for purchasing questions. A U.S.-based business contact.

We encourage buyers to compare the product's documented capabilities with their intended application before investing in specialized equipment.

View the GER Titan 500 Smart at Metal Detectors Pro :

13. Frequently Asked Questions About the GER Titan 500 PriceHow much is the GER Titan 500 Smart detector?

The GER Titan 500 Smart is currently listed at $3,950 on MetalDetectorsPro, compared with a displayed list price of $4,298. Pricing and promotions may change.

Why is the GER Titan 500 Smart so expensive?

The price reflects its positioning as a specialized multi-system exploration product, with a touchscreen, selectable search categories, depth-estimation functions, accessories, and a two-year warranty. The price does not independently establish detection accuracy.

Is the Titan 500 Smart made in Germany?

GER Detect describes the Titan 500 Smart as German-made. Buyers who require country-of-origin documentation should request confirmation from the seller or manufacturer.

How many search systems does the Titan 500 Smart have?

The manufacturer describes four systems covering gold and precious metals, diamonds, gemstones, and depth determination or results analysis.

Can the GER Titan 500 Smart detect 120 meters deep?

GER Detect advertises a maximum search depth of 120 meters. However, that specification should not be treated as independently verified detection performance for concealed gold targets.

What is the maximum range of the Titan 500 Smart?

The manufacturer advertises a maximum forward search range of 3,000 meters. This is a claimed capability rather than a guaranteed target-detection distance.

Can the Titan 500 Smart detect diamonds?

GER Detect markets a dedicated diamond search mode. However, the ability to reliably identify buried diamonds at long distances requires independent scientific validation.

Does the GER Titan 500 Smart come with a warranty?

Yes. The product is advertised with a two-year warranty, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Does the price include accessories?

The published product package includes the main unit, chargers, antennas, signal enhancer, safety box, holder, and documentation. Confirm current package contents before ordering.

Is the GER Titan 500 Smart suitable for beginners?

The touchscreen and selectable settings may make the interface approachable, but understanding the equipment's limitations and properly evaluating target indications requires care.

Is the Titan 500 Smart better than a traditional gold detector?

Not necessarily. For direct detection of natural gold nuggets, established VLF and PI detectors may be more appropriate. The best choice depends on your intended targets and required capabilities.

Where can I find the best GER Titan 500 Smart price?

Compare the current selling price, included accessories, warranty terms, shipping charges, and retailer support. MetalDetectorsPro currently lists the detector at $3,950.

What Are You Really Paying For?

The GER Titan 500 Smart price of approximately $3,950 places it in the premium segment of specialized gold detection and underground exploration equipment.

For that price, buyers receive a manufacturer-described multi-system detector featuring gold and precious-metal settings, diamond and gemstone search categories, depth-estimation functions, touchscreen controls, selectable soil profiles, included accessories, and a two-year warranty.

The device also carries advertised specifications of up to 120 meters in search depth and 3,000 meters in forward range.

However, these figures should be understood as manufacturer claims rather than independently verified guarantees.

Before purchasing, consider the actual target you're searching for, the conditions of your exploration site, and the evidence available for the detector's performance.

A professional gold detector is worth its price when its capabilities match your needs and its results can be demonstrated reliably.

Shop the GER Titan 500 Smart at Metal Detectors Pro

Interested in learning more about the GER Titan 500 Smart?

At Metal Detectors Pro, you can review the current price, included accessories, manufacturer specifications, and available purchasing options.

Explore the GER Titan 500 Smart Long Range Gold & Diamond Detector and contact our team if you have questions about its features or suitability for your search.

Current listed price: $3,950 USD

>> Shop GER Titan 500 Smart at Metal Detectors Pro

>> Shop GER Titan 500 Smart at GER Detect USA

Prices, promotions, product availability, and specifications are subject to change.

About Metal Detectors Pro

Metal Detectors Pro offers a premium selection of professional metal detectors for gold prospecting, treasure hunting. Explore our top rated models for gold and treasure hunting today!