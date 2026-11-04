Boeked Offers European Service Professionals An AI-Powered, Commission-Free Alternative To Traditional Booking Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews)Independent service professionals across Europe are increasingly looking for ways to simplify appointment management, reduce administrative work and maintain greater control over their customer relationships. Boeked ( ) an all-in-one booking and business management platform, aims to address these challenges with a transparent, flat-rate subscription and integrated business management tools.

Designed for independent professionals, including hairdressers, beauty therapists, chiropodists and coaches, Boeked combines online appointment scheduling, customer management, payment processing and marketing tools in one platform. Its approach allows business owners to manage their operations without relying on multiple disconnected applications or paying commission on every booking.

1. Transparent Pricing: No Per Booking Commissions

Many booking platforms use marketplace models or pricing structures that can make costs difficult for independent professionals to predict.

Boeked takes a different approach with a flat monthly subscription of €19/month VAT included. For the owner plus up to 2 staff members (max. 3 separate calendars), without additional booking commissions charged by the platform. Business owners can accept online payments through their own Stripe accounts, subject to Stripe's standard processing fees.

This pricing model gives professionals greater visibility into their software expenses while allowing them to retain revenue from their bookings.

2. Simplified Onboarding with AI Assistance

Getting started with new business software can be time-consuming, particularly for professionals who prefer to focus on serving clients rather than managing technical settings.

Boeked introduces Max, its conversational AI assistant, to help simplify the onboarding experience. Through guided interactions, the assistant helps users navigate the setup process and configure their business information.

The goal is to make getting started with digital booking and business management tools easier, even for professionals with limited technical experience.

3. Essential Business Tools in One Platform

Managing appointments, customer information, payments and inventory across separate applications can create unnecessary administrative work.

Boeked brings several essential business functions together in one dashboard, including:



Online Appointment Booking: Allow customers to schedule appointments around the clock through a personalised booking page.

Automated Reminders and Waitlists: Send appointment reminders and notify waiting customers when cancelled slots become available.

Customer Management: Maintain customer profiles, appointment histories, preferences and digital intake forms.

Payments and Deposits: Accept online payments and deposits through Stripe.

Inventory and Point of Sale: Manage product sales, stock levels and business transactions. Marketing and Customer Retention: Use email and SMS campaigns to reconnect with customers and encourage repeat bookings.

By bringing these tools together, Boeked aims to reduce the need for multiple separate business applications.

4. Multilingual Support and Data Privacy

For professionals operating in Europe's diverse markets, accessible software and responsible data management are important considerations.

Boeked supports five languages: English, Dutch, French, German and Spanish. Its multilingual interface and customer-facing booking experience help professionals communicate with customers across different language markets.

The platform also provides data management features designed to support GDPR-related requirements, including customer data export and deletion tools.

5. Helping Businesses Reduce Missed Appointments

Missed appointments and last-minute cancellations can affect the income and schedules of independent professionals.

Boeked provides tools designed to help businesses manage this challenge, including automated email and SMS reminders, advance deposits and configurable cancellation policies.

Its waitlist functionality also helps businesses notify interested customers when appointment slots become available, creating opportunities to fill otherwise empty calendar spaces.

A More Flexible Approach to Business Management

“Independent professionals should be able to focus on their customers and their work instead of spending valuable time managing complicated software,” says Luc Van den Bosch co-founder at Boeked.

“With transparent pricing, integrated business tools and AI-assisted support, we want to make everyday business management simpler and give professionals more control over their operations.”

Start with Boeked

Independent professionals interested in simplifying their booking and business management processes can explore Boeked's features and pricing or start a 30-day free trial without a credit card.

Visit to learn more.

About Boeked

Boeked is an all-in-one booking and business management platform designed for independent service professionals. Based in Belgium, the platform combines online appointment scheduling, customer relationship management, payment processing, inventory management, marketing tools and AI-assisted features to help businesses streamline daily operations and manage customer relationships.