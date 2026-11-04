US Coast Guard Offloads Over $27 Million In Cocaine At Port Everglades

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)US Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's crew offloaded approximately 3,622 pounds of cocaine and four detainees, Wednesday, in Port Everglades. The offload is from two interdictions resulting in the seizure of the illicit narcotics and the apprehension of four detainees in the Caribbean Sea.

Federal agents took custody of the four detainees, pending further investigation.

“This interdiction was due to the coordinated efforts of Joint Interagency Task Force – South, US Customs and Border Protection, Coast Guard Southeast District, along with our international partners throughout the Caribbean Sea,” said Lt. John Colucci, commanding officer of William Trump.“I'm incredibly proud of the crew of CGC William Trump in their ability to carry out this high-risk mission in a safe, efficient, and professional manner.

“Their success directly prevented illicit narcotics from reaching our shores and disrupted the operations of transnational criminal organisations throughout the Western Hemisphere.”

The following assets and crews were involved in the interdiction operations:





Coast Guard Cutter Diligence

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul

US Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team – Pacific, LEDET 105

A Royal Netherlands Navy maritime patrol aircraft

A US Customs and Border Protection maritime patrol aircraft

Joint Interagency Task Force – South Southeast District watchstanders

The offload highlights the Coast Guard's continued efforts to interdict illicit narcotics, disrupt transnational criminal organisations, and prevent dangerous drugs from reaching American communities.

The US Coast Guard works alongside local, state, federal and international partners to detect, deter and disrupt maritime drug trafficking. Through persistent operations and coordinated law enforcement efforts, Coast Guard crews help protect the nation's maritime borders and prevent illicit narcotics from entering the United States.

Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma is a US Coast Guard cutter responsible for conducting maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, and other missions in support of the Coast Guard's national security and maritime safety objectives.