Korea Nakajo Puts Hygiene At The Centre Of ICEVAN Ice Dispensers

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Korean ice machine maker Korea Nakajo highlights automatic cleaning, sealed design and European compliance in its ICEVAN dispensers.

SOUTH KOREA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Korea Nakajo Co., Ltd., the South Korean manufacturer behind the ICEVAN brand of ice machines, is presenting its ICEVAN nugget ice dispensers to food service operators in the United Kingdom, with a focus on hygiene, easy maintenance and compliance with international standards.Hygiene at the Heart of the DesignKorea Nakajo says hygiene is at the heart of its ice-making technology. Automatic cleaning, antibacterial materials and accessible components are designed to help maintain cleaner ice-making conditions and simplify routine care.ICEVAN dispensers run an automatic internal cleaning cycle every 10 hours. An automatic cleaning system also makes cleaning with a suitable cleaning solution easier. Stainless steel is used for key components to prevent corrosion, and a sealed structure is designed to block external contamination.Built to Global StandardsICEVAN products hold CE, CB, ETL and NSF certifications. The company states that its products comply with global standards and environmental and safety regulations, including the FCM migration test for food contact materials, WEEE, POPs, BPA and phthalates requirements.Korea Nakajo operates ISO 9001 quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management systems. Its quality inspection process covers incoming, in-process and final inspection, with procedures for recording and correcting any nonconformity.Compact Dispensers for Busy CountersThe ICEVAN B series, the company's current export line, includes eight nugget ice dispensers that make 30 kg to 150 kg of ice per day. The narrowest models are 250 mm wide, which suits counters where space is limited, such as office cafés and self-service cafés.Serving Europe Since 2021Korea Nakajo began exporting to Europe in July 2021. The company lists the UK and Switzerland among its European markets, and exports to more than 20 countries in total.About Korea NakajoKorea Nakajo Co., Ltd. was established in November 2000 in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, and develops and manufactures ice machines and shaved ice machines under the ICEVAN brand. The company sells to business customers only, serving more than 100 locations in Korea and exporting to more than 20 countries. It holds CE, CB, ETL and NSF certifications, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, and Korea's INNO-BIZ certification for technology-innovative SMEs, and received the USD 5 Million Export Award in 2025.Korea Nakajo Co., Ltd.Enjoy the ICE!The Integrated Cooling Engineering & Technology...65, Yongdu-ro, Daegot-myeon, Gimpo-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea+82-31-998-0671

Korea Nakajo Co., Ltd.

Korea Nakajo

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Korea Nakajo Puts Hygiene at the Centre of ICEVAN Ice Dispensers News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 05, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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