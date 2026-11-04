Grieving Families Shouldn't Wait A Year Or Pay $2,000 For A Headstone. Silkstone Memorial Is Changing That

A SilkStone flat granite marker being prepared for sandblasting in San Jose, California.

BBB-accredited SilkStone Memorial sells flat granite markers online from $799, with engraving, a free proof and insured delivery included.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SilkStone Memorial, an online seller of flat granite grave markers, has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau. The company sells custom 28x16x3 inch granite markers directly to families across the 48 contiguous states and Washington, DC, with engraving and insured shipping included in the price.

Buying a headstone through a local monument dealer often costs $2,000 or more and can take close to a year. SilkStone was started to change that: its markers start at $799, with engraving and insured shipping already included. Families design the marker online in a step-by-step builder: they choose the granite, pick a design, and add names, dates and an epitaph. Before anything is engraved, they receive a free digital proof and can request revisions until they are happy with it. Each marker is sandblasted and hand-finished in San Jose, California, crated with foam padding, and shipped free by insured UPS Ground to a home, a cemetery or a monument installer.

The granite is sourced directly from quarries in the Himalayan mountains of Pakistan, which the founding family has worked for generations. The collection includes K2 Black, Himalayan Gray, and Midnight Gold, a rare Himalayan granite with natural gold veining. No other headstone company in America carries Midnight Gold. Families can also order matching companion markers for a husband and wife, or a single marker with both names.

"Losing someone is hard enough without a long wait or a surprise bill," said Furqan Ahmed, co-founder of SilkStone Memorial. "We wanted families to see exactly what they are getting and what it costs before they commit, and BBB accreditation is one more way they can check who they are buying from."

Standard production takes 4 to 8 weeks from proof approval, with a rush option of about 2 weeks. Shop Pay installments are available to eligible buyers.

About SilkStone Memorial

SilkStone Memorial makes flat granite grave markers from Himalayan granite, hand-finished in San Jose, California, and sold online at silkstonememorial. Every marker includes free engraving, a free digital proof, and free insured shipping within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, DC.

Furqan Ahmed

SilkStone Memorial

+1 714-724-2446

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Grieving Families Shouldn't Wait a Year or Pay $2,000 for a Headstone. SilkStone Memorial Is Changing That News Provided By SilkStone Memorial LLC November 05, 2026, 00:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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