AMY's ATTIC SELF STORAGE RETURNS 'THANKS-GIVEN' THANKSGIVING FOOD BASKET PROGRAM FOR 2026

Amy's Attic Self Storage

- Robert 'Bob' VamvasTEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amy's Attic Self Storage is pleased to announce the revival of the“Thankful for You – Thanks-Given” Thanksgiving Food Basket Program and carry on a loving, community-driven custom of honoring worthy people and families across Central Texas. Continuing from its 2025 debut, the program will distribute 12 Thanksgiving food baskets to the six Amy's Attic communities of Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, Salado, Temple and Waco.Amy's Attic renters may nominate people or families who bring kindness and service to the world and/or who are struggling financially or personally. Two recipients from each site will be chosen and baskets will be given out the week before Thanksgiving with the help of local Chambers of Commerce.“Thanksgiving goes beyond the food.“It's about seeing the people that make our towns and neighborhoods unique and letting those people know just how much they are appreciated,” Bob Vamvas, Director of Operations, Amy's Attic Self Storage, said.“With Thanks-Given, we are trying to dole out a little bit of kindness, give a little hope to people that are going through a rough time, and tell the people that they are a part of a community that cares about them.”Community in UnisonBoth recipients and community partners experienced unforgettable moments at the 2025 inaugural event. After the pickup of one family's Thanksgiving basket, a Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce representative said,“The sweet family came and picked up their turkey dinner! Thanks for including us in this very special event!” The Chambers of Commerce that participated in this program are sincerely appreciated by Amy's Attic for their assistance in making this program a reality.Thanks-Given is a part of the company's continuous Amy Gives program that aims to assist Central Texas local families, schools, businesses and community organizations.Regarding Amy's Attic Self StorageServing six Central Texas communities, Amy's Attic Self Storage provides state-of-the-art storage with home-grown customer care. Following its principle“Caring People Serving a Great Community,” Amy's Attic is dedicated to doing more than just storing.

Bob Vamvas

Amy's Attic Self Storage

+1 832-408-6195

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AMY'S ATTIC SELF STORAGE RETURNS 'THANKS-GIVEN' THANKSGIVING FOOD BASKET PROGRAM FOR 2026 News Provided By Amy's Attic Self Storage November 05, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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