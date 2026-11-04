Global Telecom Testing President Stephen Levenson Calls For Real Device Testing At World Telemedia Marbella 2026

Session "Test or Fail" shows why mobile journeys that pass synthetic tests can still fail real customers, and how in-country testing closes the gap.

- Stephen Levenson, GTT PresidentLIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Telecom Testing (GTT), a provider of live, in-country telecom testing in 200 countries, today shared highlights from its participation in World Telemedia Marbella 2026, held 4–6 October in Marbella, Spain. GTT President Stephen Levenson spoke on 5 October with a session titled "Test or Fail: Why Real-Device Mobile Testing Now Matters."World Telemedia brings together companies across mobile payments, digital content and mobile advertising. Levenson's session focused on a key gap for these businesses: mobile journeys that look healthy in controlled tests but fail for real customers using real devices in real markets."A URL page can be technically available, an API can be responding, synthetic monitoring can be green, and the customer can still be unable to complete the journey," said Levenson. "That gap between 'the system is up' and 'the customer can actually complete the journey' is where real-device testing becomes extremely important."The session covered why synthetic testing and emulators, while useful for speed and scope, can miss failures caused by different handsets, browsers, networks and customer behavior. Levenson also explained how browser and operating system updates can break a working journey without any new release, and why payment journeys need clear outcomes for success, failure, timeout and retry."The objective isn't just to make the payment work," Levenson said. "It's to make the state of the payment unambiguous."He also highlighted the role of geography. A journey that works well in one country won't necessarily perform the same way in another, because networks, devices and payment methods vary by market. "We should ask: does the journey work reliably in each market where we offer it?" he said.Levenson closed with a six-step approach to continuous testing: map critical mobile journeys, build a representative device and browser list, combine synthetic, emulator and real-device testing, re-test after significant changes, measure outcomes such as completion rate and errors, and feed real-world failures back into the test plan."Test before scale. Test after change. Test where customers are," he said.Alongside the session, GTT Vice President of Operations Jenee Bowen and Levenson met with attendees at the GTT meeting table throughout the event.A full recap of the session is available on the Global Telecom Testing blog.About Global Telecom TestingGlobal Telecom Testing (GTT) was founded in 2007 specifically to address the lack of worldwide, in-country, live telephone number testing and IVR platform quality assurance testing for global companies. GTT is the only company in the world that in-country tests in 200 countries simulating the user experience with over 800 local testers. GTT enables its clients to establish a local presence and a highly reliable testing environment by leveraging the world's largest privately owned global footprint. Learn more at globaltelecomtesting.

Stephen Levenson

Global Telecom Testing, LLC

+1 954-358-6292

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Telecom Testing President Stephen Levenson Calls for Real Device Testing at World Telemedia Marbella 2026 News Provided By SmartSites November 05, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.